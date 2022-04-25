Halo Infinite Roadmap Revealed, As 343 Explains Why It Needs To Slow Down For Now

Microsoft has published a new roadmap for Halo Infinite's upcoming content and updates, while also acknowledging that it understands people want more content, delivered faster. That might not be possible right away, however, as 343 said it needs to slow down now and focus on sustainability and the health of the development team before it can ramp up later.

In a blog post, 343 started off by making it clear that the roadmap is subject to change. While it should be "accurate and reliable," 343 cannot make any promises. "The roadmap's timeframe will also expand as we announce longer-term initiatives. In other words, this roadmap is an evolving document, and we'll let you know when we make changes to it," 343 said.

The roadmap includes the upcoming Season 2: Lone Wolves launch on May 3, which comes with two new multiplayer maps, new modes like Last Spartan Standing, and more narrative events, among other things. Check out the roadmap below to see more of what's coming in Season 2 and beyond.

Halo Infinite roadmap

343 also stressed that its own "priority zero" is the health of the development team and creating a "sustainable development rhythm" that allows for the team to have a healthy work/life balance while players get "great experiences."

"We know we need to deliver more content and more features more quickly. Staying true to priority zero means that sometimes we need to slow down in order to stay healthy and move faster later. But we're also aggressively looking at ways to accelerate," 343 said.

As an example, 343 said it will release an open beta for the Forge mode in Season 2 to help get it in shape and ready for a public launch. "We've successfully had Forge in private flighting with a limited audience for some time, so we’'e decided to forgo a large-scale formal flighting program and go right to open beta. With this approach, we can get the core Forge tools out to everyone quicker while also remaining focused on our core priority of continuing to improve foundational aspects of Halo Infinite. Forge will persist from the open beta onwards, evolving and growing over time," 343 said.

As for why Halo Infinite's Season 2 is so long--it runs May 3 through November 8--343 said it wants to make sure it has enough time to get Halo Infinite in good shape before releasing more content.

The roadmap image also shows that campaign split-screen co-op remains in the works, but there is no word yet on when it may arrive, as the timing is listed as TBD. Season 3 will also include a new battle pass, new maps and modes, new narrative events, and more.

Updates for Halo Infinite continue as the TV series airs on Paramount+. For more, check out 10 Easter eggs and references from the latest episode, "Reckoning," that you might have missed.