Halo Infinite Release Date Is December 8 For Campaign And Multiplayer - Report

It looks like Halo Infinite's campaign mode will release on December 8. A supposed Xbox Store listing is said to have revealed the date, and in the wake of that, noted Xbox insider and The Verge reporter Tom Warren has backed it up. "Yes, Halo Infinite is December 8," Warren said in a tweet. [The Verge has subsequently ran a story saying campaign and multiplayer will launch on December 8]

Warren has accurately reported on unannounced Xbox projects and news in the past, but as usual, the December 8 date is officially unconfirmed at this stage. The product page on Xbox.com currently shows a December 31 placeholder date.

yes, Halo Infinite is December 8th https://t.co/wboG4e2Wtn — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 25, 2021

Some parts of the Halo community shared their disappointment over a release date in December for being later than they would have wanted. The 20th anniversary of Halo and Xbox is November 15, but there was never any indication or suggestion that Microsoft would launch Halo Infinite on or close to that day to celebrate the milestone.

A release date in December would be the latest ever in the year for a mainline Halo game. Halo: Combat Evolved launched in November 2001, Halo 2 debuted in November 2004, Halo 3 came out in September 2007, and Halo 4 launched in November 2008. Halo 5, which is the latest entry in the mainline series, premiered in October 2015.

The product page containing the December 8 release date mentions campaign only and not multiplayer, which is a separate, standalone package launching for free across Xbox and PC. The game's campaign is included with Xbox Game Pass and can also be purchased by itself. The Verge subsequently reported that campaign and multiplayer will launch on December 8.

Microsoft's Gamescom briefing on Tuesday did not include any news or updates on Halo Infinite. Some are expecting Microsoft to reveal Halo Infinite's release date during Geoff Keighley's Gamescom Opening Night Live event today, August 25, starting at 10:30 AM PT / 1:30 PM ET. But as of yet, Microsoft has given no indication or tease that it will share any information on Halo during the show.