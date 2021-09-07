Halo Infinite Razer Peripherals Are Available For Preorder Now

Razer's new lineup of Halo Infinite themed peripherals, each invoking the imagery of the Master Chief's iconic Mjolnir power armor, are available for preorder now.

Each product can be preordered from GameStop and will release on October 21. You can also preorder the products directly from Razer starting September 27, and those interested can sign-up for preorder alerts here. The peripherals come with exclusive in-game content for Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer.

Feedback received during the game's first multiplayer test is leading to numerous in-game changes, including to how the game's radar works, ahead of Halo Infinite's December 8 release on Xbox consoles and PC.