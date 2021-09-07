The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Halo Infinite Razer Peripherals Are Available For Preorder Now
A Halo Infinite themed keyboard, mouse, mouse mat, and headset are available for preorder now, and come with exclusive in-game content.
Razer's new lineup of Halo Infinite themed peripherals, each invoking the imagery of the Master Chief's iconic Mjolnir power armor, are available for preorder now.
Each product can be preordered from GameStop and will release on October 21. You can also preorder the products directly from Razer starting September 27, and those interested can sign-up for preorder alerts here. The peripherals come with exclusive in-game content for Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer.
Kaira Pro wireless headset for Xbox – Halo Infinite Edition
$170
This headset, a Halo-themed version of Razer's existing Kaira Pro headset, includes a Deathly Poison Armor coating for use in Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer. Note that this headset is currently unavailable at GameStop, but you'll have another chance to buy it from Razer later this month.
BlackWidow V3 – Halo Infinite Edition
$180
Razer's BlackWidow V3 is equipped with mechanical switches said to be good up to 80 million keystrokes and includes a magnetic ergonomic wrist rest. Purchase includes the Deathly Poison weapon coating for use in Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer.
Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse - HALO Infinite Edition
$80
Razer's DeathAdder V2 features eight programmable buttons and a 20K optical sensor. Purchase includes the Fangs Emblem for use in Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer.
Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Soft Gaming Mouse Mat with Chroma - HALO Infinite Edition
$80
Razer's Goliathus mouse mat can be programmed to light up with in unison with in-game alerts and effects, and can be synchronized with other Razer Chroma enabled products. Purchase includes five challenges skips for use in Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer.
Feedback received during the game's first multiplayer test is leading to numerous in-game changes, including to how the game's radar works, ahead of Halo Infinite's December 8 release on Xbox consoles and PC.
