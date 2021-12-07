Halo Infinite Player Masters Flight Using The Grappleshot, Gravity Hammer, And An Unlucky Vehicle

Halo Infinite's single-player campaign finally launches this week, bringing with it a vast new area to explore and use as a personal firing range in Master Chief's latest quest. Like any sandbox, that space encourages players to experiment with the tools at their disposal, which is precisely what Halo YouTuber Mint Blitz did by figuring out how to combine a Razorback, grappleshot, and gravity hammer together for some high-speed hijinks.

This Changes EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/j3fIGw4oxA — Mint Blitz (@MintBlitz) December 6, 2021

Mint Blitz says it took a couple of minutes to get the timing for this trick just right, resulting in the impressive feat above. In the video, Mint Blitz attacks the vehicle with a gravity hammer to send it flying, catches a ride with the grappleshot, and disembarks on top of a nearby spire, well out of the reach of the long arm of the law of gravity. Naturally, this little exploit will open the doors for speedrunners who play around in sandboxes to find fascinating exploits, something that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild community has excelled at over the years.

Over in the multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite, one player discovered just how powerful the game's sniper rifle is by getting 23 Spartans to line up for the ultimate headshot. In other Halo Infinite news, the game's campaign won't feature replayable missions at launch, while co-op will only be added in 2022. There's also a number of multiplayer modes on the way, with players recently discovering 14 modes, so it looks like Halo Infinite will be spending next year adding more content.

Even with a leaner selection of content available right now, Halo Infinite has shaped up to be one of the best games of the year. Our Halo Infinite campaign review scored the game a 9/10, while other reviewers felt mostly the same about Master Chief's return. If you're patiently waiting to get started, here's when Halo Infinite unlocks according to your region location.