Halo Infinite Player Beats The Game On Legendary Without Taking Any Damage

No matter how good you are at Halo Infinite, you're probably not as good as YouTuber Tom on the Simply & Slick channel, who managed to beat the game without taking any damage. That feat on its own is impressive stuff, but it was made even more challenging by Tom accomplishing it on Legendary, Halo Infinite's most lethal difficulty.

The run took Tom around seven hours to complete, with the rule being that every time he took damage, he'd kill himself and restart from a checkpoint. With the game finally beaten, Tom's death-counter had registered 239 lethal restarts.

While the earlier stages proved to be a hassle, the transition to Halo Infinite's more open sandbox provided Tom with more breathing room, especially after he used an in-game exploit to acquire a mobile version of the scorpion tank cannon. From there, it was a matter of skill, reflexes, and precision to hammer away at cannon fodder enemies, while tougher bosses were no match for the absurdly powerful cannon.

Elsewhere in Halo Infinite, the game is celebrating a milestone achievement. Halo Infinite has been the series' biggest launch ever, with Microsoft sharing the news that 20 million players had dropped into the game when it first arrived.

This news comes hot on the heels of Microsoft's other headline-grabbing, as it announced last week that it planned to acquire Activision Blizzard in a deal that's valued at $68.7 billion. For more on this topic, you can check out how this purchase affects the industry at large and the ongoing investigations, strikes, and allegations against Activision Blizzard.