Halo Infinite PC System Requirements Revealed

Unlike past entries in the main series, Halo Infinite is coming to PC at launch. Now, the game's system requirements appear to have been revealed, detailing what kind of rig you'll need to run the game.

According to Steam, the minimum requirements call for an AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4400 processor better, 8 GB of RAM, and an AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti card. The recommended specs, meanwhile, ask for an AMC Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k processor, 16 GB of RAM, and a Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070 card. This applies to both the campaign and the multiplayer, both of which will also require about 50 GB of space to install, according to the Steam page.

We have followed up with Microsoft in an attempt to find out if these system requirements are the real deal or are placeholders.

According to Microsoft, Halo Infinite was "built from the ground up for PC." It will have "advanced graphics settings" and support for ultrawide and super ultrawide monitors, along with triple-key binds and features like dynamic scaling and variable frame rates.

After a big delay, Halo Infinite is now slated to launch on December 8 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The campaign mode is included with Game Pass, while the multiplayer is completely free-to-play. The December 8 release date is the latest into the year that Microsoft will have ever released a new mainline Halo game, but analysts have said the specific timing maybe doesn't matter so much because Halo Infinite is a live service game that will grow and evolve over time.

In other news, the next Halo Infinite beta test will be bigger in scope than the first one, introducing Big Team Battle and 4v4 Slayer. Microsoft also plans to invite more players to this test, so if you missed out on the first one, you might have a better chance of getting into the next one. The only way to get in is to sign up for Halo Insider.

