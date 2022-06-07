Halo Infinite Online Campaign Co-Op Test Begins In July, Here's How To Sign Up

Halo Infinite's online campaign co-op is coming in August, but developer 343 Industries will begin to test the feature publicly starting in July. In a tweet, the company said the plan right now is to test the feature, or "flight" it, in the Halo parlance, beginning next month for Halo Insiders.

The Halo Insider program is free and open to everyone. Players can register for Halo Insider here and opt in for beta tests for a chance to get in.

With #HaloInfinite campaign network co-op arriving later this year, we're planning to flight it to Halo Insiders in July. Register and make sure your Halo Insider profile is up to date for a chance to participate!

Community manager John Junyszek said in another tweet that the team at 343 is currently "heads down focusing on quality-of-life updates" for Halo Infinite. More information about the campaign network co-op test will be shared later this month.

As for local couch co-op for Halo Infinite, 343 has yet to say when this feature might be released. In April, 343 said it was intentionally going slow with new updates for Halo Infinite because it wanted to first and foremost focus on "priority zero," which is the health of the development team. The studio wanted to create a "sustainable development rhythm" that allows for the team to have a healthy work/life balance while players get "great experiences."

"We know we need to deliver more content and more features more quickly. Staying true to priority zero means that sometimes we need to slow down in order to stay healthy and move faster later. But we're also aggressively looking at ways to accelerate," 343 said.

Halo Infinite has seen high-level turnover lately, with head of design Jerry Hook and multiplayer designer Andrew Witts both leaving in the past few months.