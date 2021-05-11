Halo Infinite News Teased For Summer

With just a few months to go before Halo Infinite releases this holiday, it appears Microsoft is gearing up to showcase the title in a big way this summer. Halo community manager John Junyszek said on Twitter that the studio is preparing for "larger beats" than blog posts, going on to say there is some "summer sweetness" coming up for the game.

Junyszek said the next Inside Infinite blog post will focus on the Halo Waypoint team and what they are doing to support Halo Infinite. But as for the in-depth Ask343 video series, that's going on a mini-hiatus, it seems, as the studio focuses on preparing Halo Infinite for release. The next Ask343 video will focus on Halo Infinite's PC edition, and this video will be released "when it works best for the team," Junyszek said.

Yup, it'll focus on the Waypoint Team and how they're supporting Halo Infinite! The game team is prepping for larger beats than blogs, so we're mixing it up and holding on Ask343s for the time being. We’ve got some good PC Qs, and will circle back when it works best for the team! https://t.co/z4rNudX5NK — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) May 10, 2021

correct, the team is focusing on some summer sweetness 👍 — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) May 10, 2021

This is just the latest tease from Microsoft and developer 343 Industries regarding a summer reveal for Halo Infinite. Microsoft's Joseph Staten recently acknowledged that people might be growing tired of 343's lengthy blog posts about Halo Infinite and instead want to see some new footage. Thankfully, this might be ready soon.

"The great news is that Summer i.e., game industry event season, is just around the corner--and there are glorious plans afoot," he teased.

Microsoft is an official partner for E3 2021's new digital show, so it might be that this Halo Infinite showcase happens there. It could also take place elsewhere. Whatever the case, summer is quickly approaching so we should know more soon.

More recently, Staten teased what many believe is a new trailer for Halo Infinite. Whenever it's released, Halo Infinite will be free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, while multiplayer is a completely free-to-play offering.