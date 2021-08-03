Pokemon Unite Patch Notes Blizzard President Leaves Halo Infinite Beta New Rick & Morty Short Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 8 Series X Restock Tracker

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Will Make Shields Stand Out More After Feedback From The Beta

Some people in the beta said they couldn't tell if a player was one-shot or full shields, and 343 is addressing the issue.

By on

Comments

The Halo Infinite multiplayer beta was generally well-received, but there is always room for improvement. One issue that some players reported was that the visual indicator that tells you if a soldier's shields are down/cracked--thus opening them up for a final shot or two--is not as clear as it could be.

Quinn Del Hoyo, who is the lead sandbox designer on Halo Infinite, said the development team at 343 agrees with this feedback. In fact, the developers are "actively pursuing this issue," Del Hoyo said on Twitter. "We made some improvements on Friday that the team will test internally this week."

Click To Unmute
  1. Restart Halo Infinite Technical Preview Livestream
  2. Chernobylite - Official PC Launch trailer
  3. Sonic Colors: Ultimate - PC Gameplay
  4. 30 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  5. Halo Infinite Technical Alpha Gameplay Livestream
  6. Scav Karma: Escape From Tarkov's Best Feature Yet
  7. Firearms Expert Reacts To EVEN MORE Escape From Tarkov Guns
  8. The Suicide Squad Stars Plays WOULD YOU RATHER
  9. NEO: The World Ends With You Video Review
  10. Pokémon Unite Video Review
  11. Outer Wilds: Echos Of The Eye - Official Reveal Trailer
  12. Stray - Official Gameplay Walkthrough

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

The chat has begun! Join the chat

Now Playing: Halo Infinite Technical Preview Livestream

In Halo Infinite, like previous Halo games, soldiers have pools of shields and health. Once shields are depleted, players are highly vulnerable. Past games have provided clear visual (and audio) cues to let players and enemies know when shields are down, so fans may be happy to learn that 343 is improving this experience in Halo Infinite after the beta.

The Halo Infinite multiplayer beta was based on a months-old version of the game, so there are likely other changes to come as well from what was seen in the beta.

A second Halo Infinite multiplayer beta is coming, and it'll be expanded to more Halo Insider members, so be sure to sign up for the free Halo Insider program for a chance to get in.

For more on Halo Infinite, check out GameSpot's impressions of the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta and our roundup of the ongoing battle royale rumors.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Halo Infinite
PC
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)