Halo Infinite Multiplayer Will Make Shields Stand Out More After Feedback From The Beta

The Halo Infinite multiplayer beta was generally well-received, but there is always room for improvement. One issue that some players reported was that the visual indicator that tells you if a soldier's shields are down/cracked--thus opening them up for a final shot or two--is not as clear as it could be.

Quinn Del Hoyo, who is the lead sandbox designer on Halo Infinite, said the development team at 343 agrees with this feedback. In fact, the developers are "actively pursuing this issue," Del Hoyo said on Twitter. "We made some improvements on Friday that the team will test internally this week."

In Halo Infinite, like previous Halo games, soldiers have pools of shields and health. Once shields are depleted, players are highly vulnerable. Past games have provided clear visual (and audio) cues to let players and enemies know when shields are down, so fans may be happy to learn that 343 is improving this experience in Halo Infinite after the beta.

The Halo Infinite multiplayer beta was based on a months-old version of the game, so there are likely other changes to come as well from what was seen in the beta.

A second Halo Infinite multiplayer beta is coming, and it'll be expanded to more Halo Insider members, so be sure to sign up for the free Halo Insider program for a chance to get in.

