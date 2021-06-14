E3 2021 Day 2 Recap E3 Free Steam Demos Xbox / Bethesda E3 Wrapup Square Enix E3 Wrapup Sea of Thieves Update Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Trailer Coming Today, Watch A Teaser Now

A deep dive on Halo Infinite's multiplayer is almost here.

Following its big showing during the Xbox E3 briefing on Sunday, Microsoft is wasting no time to reveal more about Halo Infinite's multiplayer. Developer 343 Industries is releasing a "multiplayer overview" trailer today, June 14, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.

The video features multiplayer designer Patrick Wren and game designer Fernando Reyes Medina, who will talk more about what's new in Halo Infinite multiplayer. While you have to wait a bit longer to see the video, a teaser is out now.

At E3, Microsoft confirmed that the classic Arena mode is coming back, while Big Team Battle is now increased in total player size to 12 v 12. We also learned more about some of the new maps and modes, while 343 started to discuss the game's customization elements and a new tutorial of sorts that features bots and other onboarding systems. 343 also began to discuss the game's beta plans, so be sure to sign up for Halo Insider.

Check out the Halo Infinite multiplayer overview story to learn more about everything we know so far, then come back at 8 AM PT to watch the trailer.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Overview Trailer

Coming at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET

