Halo Infinite Multiplayer Trailer Coming Today, Watch A Teaser Now

Following its big showing during the Xbox E3 briefing on Sunday, Microsoft is wasting no time to reveal more about Halo Infinite's multiplayer. Developer 343 Industries is releasing a "multiplayer overview" trailer today, June 14, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.

The video features multiplayer designer Patrick Wren and game designer Fernando Reyes Medina, who will talk more about what's new in Halo Infinite multiplayer. While you have to wait a bit longer to see the video, a teaser is out now.

Tomorrow, prepare to take a deeper look at the multiplayer experience for #HaloInfinite - and hear about it directly from the team that's hard at work on it.

Stay tuned for the premiere tomorrow morning at 8AM PT. We'll see you there.

▶️ https://t.co/4y10WdHo9l pic.twitter.com/dfx4ib4cIT — Halo (@Halo) June 13, 2021

At E3, Microsoft confirmed that the classic Arena mode is coming back, while Big Team Battle is now increased in total player size to 12 v 12. We also learned more about some of the new maps and modes, while 343 started to discuss the game's customization elements and a new tutorial of sorts that features bots and other onboarding systems. 343 also began to discuss the game's beta plans, so be sure to sign up for Halo Insider.

Check out the Halo Infinite multiplayer overview story to learn more about everything we know so far, then come back at 8 AM PT to watch the trailer.

