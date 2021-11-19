Xur Location GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition Review PS5 Restock Tracker Halo Infinite Weapons Guide Series X Restock Tracker Halo Infinite Beginner's Guide
Halo Infinite Multiplayer Patch Notes: BTB Stability Improved, Oddball Changes

A new update for Halo Infinite's multiplayer has arrived.

By on

Comments

A "small" update is out now for Halo Infinite across all platforms. This is among the first patches to the game's multiplayer beta, which went live on November 15 as part of the Xbox 20th anniversary celebration.

The update includes general stability improvements for Big Team Battle and adds a round timer for Oddball (5 minutes). It also fixes an issue for the Steam version where Halo Credits purchased outside of Steam would not show up on your Steam profile; they now should.

Now Playing: Halo Infinite Campaign Hands-On Preview

The download size is very small, coming in at a maximum of 710MB on Xbox, 130MB on Steam, and 720MB on the Microsoft Store and Xbox app.

Players may need to relaunch Halo Infinite or restart their Xbox console to connect to Halo Infinite's online services and enter matchmaking. As we previously reported, Halo Infinite uses Xbox's Quick Resume feature, but this can sometimes block you from matchmaking until you close and relaunch.

You can see the full November 19 patch notes below, as shared by 343.

In other Halo news, GameSpot recently played a chunk of the game's campaign mode. You can watch our preview video above and read our writeup to learn more.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Patch Notes:

  • Halo Credits purchased outside of Steam, for example in the Microsoft Store, are now reflected when playing Halo Infinite on Steam
  • Oddball rounds now have a 5-minute timer in matchmaking
  • Stability improvements in Big Team Battle matches
  • Various service-related improvements

Download Size

  • Microsoft Store and Xbox app: max size of 720mb
  • Xbox consoles: max size of 710mb
  • Steam: max size of 130mb

