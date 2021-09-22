Xbox FPS Boost Games Halo Infinite Progression PS5 Restock Tracker Best Pokemon Games Diablo 2: Resurrected Cross-Play Halo Infinite Training Mode
Halo Infinite Multiplayer Livestream Coming Today At 2 PM PT

343 will show off what's in the upcoming beta test as part of a livestream event on Wednesday.

By on

Comments

Microsoft will show off what's included in the next Halo Infinite multiplayer beta test as part of a livestream event today, September 22, the company has announced.

The broadcast begins at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET, and you can watch it on Twitch and YouTube. According to the announcement, the broadcast will include a "first look" at what to expect in the beta.

As announced previously, the first of two September multiplayer betas runs this weekend, beginning September 23, letting players try out 4v4 Arena Slayer. Another beta takes place the following weekend, with that one focusing on Big Team Battle, which ups the player count to 12v12.

Everyone who signed up for the free Halo Insider program by September 13 should have received an invitation to participate in the first beta, while all members should be eligible for the BTB test. If you haven't already, be sure to check your Halo Waypoint inbox and your email for an invite.

In other news, the September installment of the Inside Infinite series was published this week, and it contained stacks of new insight into the game and its multiplayer mode. Check out the stories below to learn more.

After a big delay, Halo Infinite's free multiplayer and campaign are set to be released on December 8.

