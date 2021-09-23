Xbox FPS Boost Games Halo Infinite Progression PS5 Restock Tracker Best Pokemon Games Diablo 2: Resurrected Cross-Play Halo Infinite Training Mode
Halo Infinite Multiplayer Has "Late-Breaking Issues," Beta Might Be Delayed

343 has discovered some issues and might need to delay the launch of the beta.

By on

Comments

343 Industries has discovered some "late-breaking issues" with Halo Infinite multiplayer, and as such, the studio might have to delay the upcoming multiplayer beta.

As part of the Halo Infinite multiplayer livestream on Wednesday, 343's Brian Jarrard said the there might be a "small shift" in the schedule for Halo Infinite's next multiplayer beta. The plan was to launch the beta client today, Thursday, September 23, with servers coming online the next day. This might change, however.

"Our hope is that this flight is going to kick off very, very soon. This may or may not happen. We are potentially going to look at a time shift here. We're not quite sure. When it's ready, we'll be ready," Jarrard said. "We want to be very transparent with you though. We might have a small shift in our schedule, and if we do, we should have more clarity on that at some point in the very near future. For now, teams are working very, very hard--we're still progressing, but we're in a little bit of a holding pattern due to some late-breaking issues that we found along the way in this release process."

In a post on Twitter, Jarrard said 343 will make a decision about the timing for the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta this morning. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

Below is the schedule for this weekend's beta and next, but remember, things could shift.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Test Schedule

Dates

  • Weekend 1: 4v4 Slayer (September 23-26)
  • Weekend 2: Big Team Battle (September 30-October 3)

Specific Times

The Halo Infinite betas will only be available for a set period of hours on each day. "Matchmaking will only be up for a set amount of time each day in order to help us test our servers against the highest concurrency possible," 343 said. "While this does mean shorter time for players to go hands on, it's critical to our primary goal of ensuring that our online services are ready for launch."

Here is the schedule:

WEEKEND 1 (ARENA)

  • Thursday evening, September 23:
    • Build becomes available for download Thursday night
    • Training Mode and Weapon Drills are available
  • Friday, September 24 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT: Matchmaking available
  • Saturday, September 25 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT: Matchmaking available
  • Sunday, September 26 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT: Matchmaking available
  • Monday, September 27 @ 10am PT: Flight access closes until Weekend 2

WEEKEND 2 (BIG TEAM BATTLE & ARENA)

  • Thursday evening, September 30:
    • Flight access turns on
    • Training Mode and Weapon Drills become available
  • Friday, October 1 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT: Matchmaking available
  • Saturday, October 2 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT: Matchmaking available
  • Sunday, October 3 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT: Matchmaking available
  • Sunday, October 3 @ 9pm PT: Surveys go out to a portion of Halo Insiders
  • Monday, October 4 @ 10am PT: Flight access closes
  • Wednesday, October 6 @ 10am PT: Halo Support site closes

