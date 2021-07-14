Halo Infinite Multiplayer: Dev Talks New "Mark" System And Halo 2-Inspired Weapon Racks

More details about Halo Infinite's multiplayer have emerged. As part of an "Employee Spotlight" feature on lead multiplayer designer Andrew Witts, he revealed that Halo Infinite multiplayer will have a "Mark" system that sounds like a brand-new feature for Halo. He also revealed that Halo Infinite's weapon racks are inspired by Halo 2.

In the interview, Witts described the Mark system like this: "A feature where players can mark a spot in the world that lets their teammates know vital information, like an enemy position or a weapon location."

This sounds similar to the "Ping" system from Apex Legends that has subsequently been borrowed by numerous other shooter games.

Witts also discussed another new element of Halo Infinite multiplayer: "Spawners." The team at 343 designed this to help players understand where weapons and items will be on the map, in an effort to make the game easier to understand and enjoy.

"If I'm playing multiplayer and I play it for the first time and I've never played a map, I don't know where weapons are spawning. We wanted to make it a better experience for players, and we invested into what we call Item Spawners," Witts said. "The Item Spawners are assets like Weapon Racks and Equipment Spawners. It's nothing new for Halo in terms of what players expect, but we wanted to call out where weapons spawn in the world."

The weapons on Halo Infinite's map will spawn on weapon racks inspired by Halo 2. "We put the weapon racks on the walls because we wanted to develop a visual language around scavenging in the game so that players can make split-second decisions around where to find a weapon," Witts said. "Map knowledge is still an important skill to maintain but we wanted to find a way to ease the burden of developing that knowledge by creating assets that pop off the environment enough that you can make quick decisions on what item you want to fight for next."

After a year-long delay, Halo Infinite is slated for release this fall on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The multiplayer is free-to-play, supported by microtransactions, while the campaign is free on Xbox Game Pass. In other news, a new image of Master Chief from Halo Infinite shows how the soldier's suit is more battle-damaged than before.

A multiplayer beta for Halo Infinite is coming, and you can sign up for Halo Insider for a chance to get in.