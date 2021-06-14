E3 2021 Day 2 Recap E3 Free Steam Demos Xbox / Bethesda E3 Wrapup Square Enix E3 Wrapup Sea of Thieves Update Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy

Halo Infinite Multiplayer: Dev Talks Grappleshot And Confirms No Kill Streaks

Even more information about Halo Infinite's multiplayer has come to light following E3.

Following the big Halo Infinite multiplayer blowout at E3 2021, developer 343 Industries has shared some smaller, more granular details on the head-to-head mode.

In the trailer, you might have noticed a Spartan soldier using the new grapplehook to secure an objective. People got very excited by the idea of being able to, for example, zoom across the map with an objective item to get there more quickly. However, community director Brian Jarrard said it's not a sure thing that you'll be able to do this.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Trailer | Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021

"Hey, definitely don't read too much into this, screenshots are from internal pre-release builds. Balance is always a priority, that will determine if/where it's supported," he said.

343 Industries also showed off and discussed how ordnance drops will drop onto Big Team Battle maps in particular locations. These are not, however, kill streaks similar to what you might find in Call of Duty, according to community manager John Junyszek.

It won't be long until we learn even more about Halo Infinite multiplayer, as 343 Industries is releasing a multiplayer overview trailer today, June 14, at 8 AM PT.

At E3, Microsoft confirmed that the classic Arena mode is coming back, while Big Team Battle is now increased in total player size to 12 v 12. We also learned more about some of the new maps and modes, while 343 started to discuss the game's customization elements and a new tutorial of sorts that features bots and other onboarding systems. 343 also began to discuss the game's beta plans, so be sure to sign up for Halo Insider.

Check out the Halo Infinite multiplayer overview story to learn more about everything we know so far, then come back at 8 AM PT to watch the new trailer.

