Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Test Will Be Detailed This Month

A multiplayer beta for Halo Infinite is coming up, and it won't be much longer until we know more about it. Community manager John Junyszek of 343 Industries clarified two key points recently on Twitter.

First, he said the July installment of the Inside Infinite blog post series will be about "flighting," which is 343's term for the beta-testing process. As such, we can expect to learn a lot more about the Halo Infinite beta at that time, though it's not exactly clear when the post will go up.

Second, Junyszek made it clear that--despite what you might have heard--invitations to join the Halo Infinite beta program have not gone out yet. As 343 has said on multiple occasions in the past, the developer will inform fans ahead of time about "when and what is happening." This information will be shared in the upcoming Inside Infinite blog post, so we'll know a lot more soon.

Clarifying two topics!

1. This month's Inside Infinite is about flighting ✈️

2. Invites to a Halo Infinite technical preview have *not* been sent out. Again, you will know when and what is happening beforehand (via Inside Infinite) 📖 — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) July 21, 2021

Players can register for the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta by signing up for the free Halo Insider program, which is the same program that 343 uses for Halo: The Master Chief Collection tests. More than 100,000 people have signed up already, but not everyone has completed their profiles. 343 has been clear that players looking to get into the Halo Infinite beta need to complete all portions of the sign-up sheet or else they may not be selected for the beta when the time comes.

The Halo Insider program is free and open to everyone. For more, check out GameSpot's Halo Insider sign-up guide to get started. As Jarrard says, be sure to complete all the required steps because that's the only way you'll be considered for the beta when the time comes.

There is still no word yet on when the Halo Infinite beta will begin or what content it will include. Recently, 343 said the beta's start-date was "creeping closer."

At E3 2021, 343 opened the floodgates for details around Halo Infinite multiplayer. We've learned there will be Arena and Big Team Battle modes at launch, with more maps and modes to come over time. The game will also have battle passes and cosmetics to unlock through gameplay or with real money.

Halo Infinite launches this holiday for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The multiplayer element is free-to-play, while the campaign is included with Xbox Game Pass. As it turns out, the original Halo could have had a lot more weapons, too.