Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Is "Creeping Closer," Will Test Game At Scale

A multiplayer technical preview for Halo Infinite is coming up relatively soon, and developer 343 Industries really wants people to sign up. Community director Brian Jarrard said one of the goals of the beta is to test Halo Infinite at scale, so it needs a lot of people to sign up to Halo Insider.

"With each week we're creeping closer and closer to the Halo Infinite multiplayer technical preview! A key goal is hardening and validating at large scale--help us out, spread the word, opt-in, verify your email, and be ready!" he said.

Jarrard reminded people that they can update their Halo Insider profile at any time--for example, you might want to if you got a new console or PC with different specs. Jarrard also told fans to ensure they have opted in to receive communications from 343 and that they have verified their email address. This is how invites will go out.

343 has yet to say when, exactly, the Halo Infinite beta will go live or what it will include for testing purposes, but the only way to get in is to sign up to the free Halo Insider program.

At E3 2021, 343 opened the floodgates for details around Halo Infinite multiplayer. We've learned there will be Arena and Big Team Battle modes at launch, with more maps and modes to come over time. The game will also have battle passes and cosmetics to unlock through gameplay or with real money.

Halo Infinite launches this holiday for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The multiplayer element is free-to-play, while the campaign is included with Xbox Game Pass.