Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta: 343 Gives An Update

Remember, you'll need to sign up for Halo Insider to be eligible for a spot in the beta.

By on

Comments

The first Halo Infinite multiplayer "flight," or beta test, is coming up this summer, and now 343 Industries s has shared some insight into what fans should know about it.

Community manager John Junyszek said on Twitter that 343 will release official details on the beta tests ahead of time. "It will not be a surprise," he said.

Now Playing: Halo Infinite Multiplayer Trailer | Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021

Junyszek also reminded fans that they need to sign up for Halo Insider for a chance to participate in the early tests. You can learn more about Halo Insider and how to sign up for the free program in GameSpot's Halo Insider sign-up guide.

As for when the first Halo Infinite beta test will take place, Junyszek said it will depend on "development realities."

"We're constantly evaluating the flighting build, just like we do with MCC flights, and the exact timing is dictated by development realities. That said, once we have a firm date locked in, we'll let you know," he said.

343 had to scale back some of its beta testing plans for Halo Infinite due in part to the impact of the pandemic, but it's good to know that it's still in the works, even if it's not an open beta for everyone.

After a year-long delay, Halo Infinite is slated to release this holiday on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The multiplayer is free for everyone, and the campaign is included on Xbox Game Pass. Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently spoke about why he's excited that the game is going back to basics with multiplayer and how Halo Infinite is not a "make or break" moment for the series.

Halo Infinite
PC
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
