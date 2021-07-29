Halo Infinite Multiplayer Accessibility Settings Let You Move Beyond Red Vs. Blue

Halo Infinite's first multiplayer beta is beginning today, and developer 343 Industries has revealed much more of what you can expect from the next iteration of Halo multiplayer. In particular, the studio showed off the multiplayer settings, which include a bunch of new accessibility options like the ability to change Halo's iconic red and blue multiplayer colors.

Specifically, 343 Industries is including a setting to let you change the coloration of both teammates and enemies. While "red vs. blue" is, of course, famous as the default setup of Halo multiplayer, that color scheme isn't great for everyone. This setting will give colorblind people options to achieve more visible contrast between friendly and enemy players.

In addition, the studio is incorporating a whole array of various graphics, UI, and gameplay settings to significantly expand the customization options for players. These include the ability to change the positional offset of weapons on the screen (to allow old-school players to have their weapons more centered, for instance), and an opt-out button for speed lines, a graphic effect triggered when players are sprinting.

On PC, Halo Infinite will also come with a set of graphics and performance options to tweak the experience for your particular gaming PC. These options can get pretty granular; for example, you can turn up or down quality on fog, sky, and even wind.

You can see the settings video in the embed above, and be sure to check out the full Halo Infinite technical preview livestream here. The tech test will run from July 29 through August 1, and will focus on online multiplayer, the battle pass, and cosmetics. Everything in the technical preview is subject to change ahead of Halo Infinite's full launch later this year.