Halo Infinite Mjolnir Armory: How To Get Free Multiplayer Cosmetics In Halo Campaign

While many players will eagerly dive into the Halo Infinite campaign solely to witness the next chapter in the decades-long saga of Master Chief, you may also want to keep an eye out for a particular collectible item in the open world of Zeta Halo. Mjolnir Armory lockers are the key to unlocking free multiplayer cosmetics for Halo Infinite’s PvP modes.

At launch (and maybe forever), these cosmetics are only available via the Halo story mode, so if you’re looking to improve your Spartan’s fashion sense, here’s how to get free Halo Infinite multiplayer cosmetics by playing the Halo Infinite campaign.

Halo Infinite Mjolnir Armory

They're not always standing upright, but Mjolnir Armory lockers are always full of multiplayer cosmetics.

Mjolnir Armory lockers are one of several collectibles you’ll find scattered across Halo’s suddenly expansive gameplay world. Like other collectibles, Mjolnir Armory lockers will always look the same no matter where on the ringworld you find them, and thankfully they give off a faint beeping noise to help you locate them once you’re close by. Sometimes, the beeping may tip you off to their whereabouts even before you have a map icon to guide you.

The fastest way to locate Mjolnir Armory lockers is to take over Forward Operating Bases (FOBs). Think of these as enemy encampments from a game like Far Cry. Eliminating all enemies in the base and claiming the region for the fragmented UNSC will ping all items and areas of interest within its radius. This includes Mjolnir Armory lockers, as you can see on the map below.

From there, travel to the spot where a locker is said to be. Look for its green light and listen for its recursive ping. Keep in mind some of these lockers will be tucked away pretty well, like on obscure ledges of Zeta Halo’s unique octagonal foundation, while others may be guarded by groups of Banished.

Look for these map icons to locate free multiplayer goodies.

Once you secure a locker, open it and read what you’ve earned. Unfortunately, you can’t preview what you’ve unlocked beyond its name, so you’ll need to head into the multiplayer suite to check it out there. We’ve not yet found all of the Mjolnir Armory lockers, but so far, we’ve found things like armor coatings (colorways), weapon charms, weapon skins, and emblems.

