Halo Infinite Mister Chief DLC Is Out Now

Following the Halo Infinite cat ear DLC, the sci-fi shooter has now added "Mister Chief" cosmetics. There are seven items in all included with the DLC bundle, which costs 2,000 credits.

The items include a weapon charm, vehicle decal, and a new AI model, among other things. You can see some of the bundle contents in the image below, shared by developer 343.

You're the absolute zenith of human endeavor and a perfect encapsulation of human talent, and now there's a Personal AI to match. The Mister Chief pack is available now in the #HaloInfinite Shop! pic.twitter.com/zYZfagNKUe — Halo (@Halo) December 28, 2021

Mister Chief is a popular Halo meme created by Halo boss Frank O'Connor, depicting the popular Halo hero in a new, more comical light. Like Halo Infinite's previous cosmetic DLC releases, people are also criticizing the new Mister Chief cosmetics for being overpriced.

Halo Infinite microtransactions have proved very popular so far already, it seems. Microsoft doesn't disclose specific numbers, but the company previously said a portion of microtransaction sales would be added to the HCS event prize pools, and the first event saw a boost of $100,000 due to this crowdfunding.

In other news, Halo Infinite's Winter Contingency event is going on now. For more, check out GameSpot's rundown of the challenges, rewards, and everything else you need to know.