Halo Infinite Mid-Season Update Revealed, Includes Multiplayer And Campaign Improvements

Halo Infinite is getting a mid-season update next week that will include changes and improvements to multiplayer and campaign alike. The update is expected to release on Thursday, February 24, and to begin with, it'll include networking updates to improve rubberbanding issues, in particular.

"Next week's update will add new telemetry that specifically focuses on gathering more data around instances of being shot around walls or corners. It will also have targeted improvements to reduce rubberbanding around vehicles and vehicle debris. This work will help us as we continue to improve the online experience, but it does not signify the end of the road," 343 said in a blog post.

The February 24 update will also address an issue with first-person animations. "If you’ve ever spotted some framerate issues while clambering or reloading (or any other first- person action), you should see those run more smoothly next week," 343 said.

The patch will also make general performance and stability improvements, and 343 said it will continue to make further improvements based on reports that fans send in. And for Big Team Battle specifically, the range of the Motion Tracker in BTB will increase from 18m to 24m. "This has been a consistent piece of community feedback in BTB, especially since the update earlier this month, and we’re happy to make it a reality with this update," 343 said.

343 also told fans to expect improvements to Halo Infinite's anti-cheat systems, though the developer did not reveal any specifics apart from there being "multiple improvements" in the update.

For Halo Infinite's campaign, the February 24 patch will address issues with Achievements and problems related to resuming the game through the Xbox's Quick Resume feature.

The full patch notes for the Halo Infinite mid-season update will be announced next week as the update's release draws closer. We'll post the patch notes on GameSpot when they're announced.

Halo Infinite's first season is expected to run through May 2022. Campaign co-op and Forge, the latter of which just had a big leak, are expected for release sometime after Season 1.