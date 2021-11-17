Halo Infinite -- Major Battle Pass Progression Changes Coming This Week

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries is making major changes to the game's battle pass progression system in the wake of a wave of negative feedback about it.

Later this week, 343 will roll out "targeted tunings" to the battle pass progression system. This will include new "Play 1 Game" challenges to help players "consistently progress through the battle pass by playing matches the way you want," 343's John Junyszek said.

343 will also make changes to Weekly Challenges based on fan feedback with the aim of helping players get through the Weekly Challenges faster to help them rank up in the battle pass more quickly.

Unfortunately, this means 343 will reset players' existing challenges. To make up for this, 343 will give everyone Halo Infinite's Ultimate Reward, the Sigil Mark VII Visor, for free if they play between November 23-30.

343 also confirmed that it will double the duration of double XP boosts to run for 1 hour instead of 30 minutes to help people progress faster. Finally, 343 said it will monitor these changes closely to ensure they have the kind of positive impact on the experience the studio is hoping for. Additionally, even more changes are coming down the road. "We are committed to continue evolving these systems but it will take time. Thanks for joining our beta, and keep the feedback coming!" Junyszek said.

Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer beta launched on November 15 during Xbox's 20th anniversary celebration stream. The game's first battle pass is also now available, and you can read GameSpot's Halo Infinite battle pass guide to learn more about how it works. For more, check out GameSpot's Halo Infinite weapons guide that details the best guns and how they work.