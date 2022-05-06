Halo Infinite Locks Season 1 Challenge Slot Unless You Buy Season 2 Battle Pass

Halo Infinite began its Season 2, titled Lone Wolves, earlier this week, but the introduction of the new battle pass seems to have an unexpected consequence for those who didn't finish Season 1. Those who still want to progress through the Season 1 battle pass are finding one of their progression slots locked and buying the Season 2 battle pass is the only way to unlock it.

Spotted by a Reddit user and confirmed by GameSpot, the challenges available in the Season 1 battle pass are now different than they were before. Previously, four challenges from the weekly queue would be available at any one time, meaning you could progress in these simultaneously and speed up your experience earnings. However, only three are available now, with the fourth telling players to upgrade the Season 2 battle pass in order to unlock this "extra" challenge slot.

"Extra" implies it is on top of what was there before, but this isn't the case. We've reached out to Microsoft about this decision and will update this post if and when we're given an answer, but it's an odd choice (if intentional) for a battle pass that was already criticized as unnecessarily grind-heavy and reliant on chance rather than consistent play. Halo Infinite does not feature a separate progression system outside of the battle pass, with some of the challenges like kill totals and wins meant to reward good play.

That won't always be the case, as a career-based progression system is currently in the "design phase," but it's not close to release and 343 Industries doesn't want to mess it up at launch. When it's in a place where the team is proud of it, it will be released.

Halo Infinite's Season 2 will run for much of 2022, and it will add co-op campaign via network play this August. Forge mode is expected to launch with Season 3 later this year. Creative lead Joseph Staten has admitted the new season's launch has been "bumpy," and the team is taking players' feedback seriously.