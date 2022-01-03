Best Steam Deals PS Plus January Rumor Games With Gold January Halo Infinite Skull Locations PS5 Restock Xbox Series X Restock
Login / Sign Up

Halo Infinite Lead Narrative Designer Leaving 343

Aaron Linde is leaving the Microsoft studio following Infinite's launch in December.

By on

Comments

Halo Infinite's lead narrative designer, Aaron Linde, has announced he is leaving 343 Industries in 2022. Linde said on Twitter that he is leaving to "pursue a new opportunity," but didn't share exactly where he is going just yet.

Whatever the case, Linde said it was a "terrifically difficult decision" to leave 343. "Halo Infinite will remain one of the proudest achievements of my career for the rest of my life," Linde said. "I'm so grateful to have been a part of it."

Click To Unmute
  1. The Real History Behind The Witcher’s Silver Sword - Loadout
  2. 33 Most Anticipated PC Games For 2022 and Beyond
  3. Firearms Expert’s MOST CURSED Weapons Of 2021
  4. Biggest Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games Of 2022 And Beyond
  5. Most Anticipated Xbox Exclusives For 2022 and Beyond
  6. Biggest PlayStation Games Coming in 2022
  7. Best 2021 Live Service Games
  8. 16 Best Zelda Breath Of The Wild Glitches Of 2021
  9. Loadout - Firearms Expert Breaks Down Different Types Of Shotguns
  10. Firearms Expert’s FAVORITE Weapons Of 2021
  11. Best Gaming Trailers of 2021
  12. GameSpot's Top 10 Games Of 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Halo Infinite Campaign Review

Linde went on to say: "I want to thank my dear colleagues at 343 for making the best game I've ever worked on, our incredible voice cast for elevating our work in every single line delivery, and our players for joining us on this wild-ass journey. You made 2021 an incredibly special year for me. I get squidgy talking about real sh** on this stupid website [Twitter] so I'll leave it at that for now. But I can't underscore enough how grateful I am and always will be. See you next mission."

As lead narrative designer, Linde was in charge of a small team of writers handling "all open world narrative content" in the game, according to his LinkedIn page. This amounted to more than 15,000 lines of enemy and Marine chatter, more than 100 audio logs, and ambient dialogue.

Before Halo, Linde was the lead writer on Gearbox's Battleborn before moving to ArenaNet to work on an unannounced project at the Guild Wars studio. He then moved to Bungie to become a senior writer on Destiny 2 before shifting to 343 in 2019 to work on Halo Infinite.

As for Halo Infinite, the game's Winter Contingency multiplayer event is going on now.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Halo Infinite
PC
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)