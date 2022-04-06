Halo Infinite Last Spartan Standing Mode Leaked, And It Sounds Like Battle Royale

New details about Halo Infinite's Last Spartan Standing mode have been revealed, and it sounds like it's 343's take on battle royale.

The description for BTB: Last Spartan Standing says: "Every Spartan for themselves! Level-up your loadout by earning Personal Score to be the last Spartan standing." Delta_Hub on Twitter discovered this. GameSpot was able to verify this by looking at Halo Infinite's custom games menu in offline mode. The rules say there is one 12-minute round with a score to win of 50. But that could be a placeholder for now.

Description of the new game mode "Last Spartan Standing".#HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/5SSq3v10Wy — Halo Infinite Leaks & News (@Delta_Hub) April 6, 2022

Last Spartan Standing was announced in March, described as a "free-for-all elimination mode" that will launch sometime during Season 2: Lone Wolves, which begins May 3. It's not the only new mode coming in Season 2, as Land Grab is coming, plus King of the Hill returns with some updates.

The specifics of how Last Spartan Standing will play out are unknown for now. But the mode's description alludes to unlocking new loadout items by racking up score. Whether or not players can respawn or if it's a one-and-done mode are unknown. What is clear is that the objective is to be the last player alive.

This Last Spartan Standing mode could be a precursor to a much bigger battle royale-style experience for Halo Infinite. Windows Central reported that 343 is working with Certain Affinity on a battle royale-like mode codenamed Tatanka, which is said to be on the way sometime further down the road.

For more on Halo Infinite and battle royale, check out GameSpot's breakdown of what we'd like to see from a new mode like that, based on what we know so far.

Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves also adds new maps for BTB and Area, other additional modes, and lots of significant changes.