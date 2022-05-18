Halo Infinite's Last Spartan Standing Mode Is Now Playable On All Big Team Maps

Halo Infinite's newest game mode, Last Spartan Standing, is now playable on all four of the game's Big Team Battle maps.

Initially only playable on the newly-added Breaker map as part of the two-week-long Interference event, Last Spartan Standing now has its own permanent playlist where players can play the mode on launch maps Fragmentation, Deadlock, and High Power as well.

The mode is one of the big new additions in Halo Infinite Season 2, alongside a new battle pass and two new maps. Last Spartan Standing is a battle royale-like mode where 12 players with a limited number of respawns battle for supremacy, with the size of the battlefield shrinking over the course of the match to force players to duke it out.

Rather than scavenging the map for supplies and weapons like in a traditional battle royale, players in Last Spartan Standing can "level up" their loadout by earning kills and assists. There are also powerups in the form of Overshields and Active Camouflage that periodically drop onto the map to fight over.

While Last Spartan Standing isn't exactly a battle royale, Halo Infinite is rumored to be getting a new, large scale game mode that could be another take on the battle royale formula. The mode is reportedly being worked on by Certain Affinity, a studio formed by ex-Bungie developers and which has long collaborated with both Bungie and 343 Industries on new content for various Halo games throughout the franchise. No official details are known, but Certain Affinity recently said it has "deepened its relationship with 343 and have been entrusted with further evolving Halo Infinite in some new and exciting ways."

Halo Infinite's second season may have arrived, but fans will still need to wait a little longer for features like online co-op and the Forge custom map creation tool. Online co-op is set to arrive in late August, with an open beta for Forge slated for September.