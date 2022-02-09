Halo Infinite Is Now Selling A $3 Halo For Your Halo Character

The latest update to Halo Infinite's in-game microtransaction store adds a new cosmetic item, a literal halo. That's right, you can now put a halo on your Halo character in Halo Infinite.

The item isn't actually called a halo, however. Instead, the item is called "Perfect Circle," and it looks pretty great, with nice-looking effects and a blue hue. The halo is animated, too, always rotating. You can even combine the halo with the previously released cat ear DLC if that's something you're interested in.

Perfect Circle is available to buy for 300 credits, which is about $3. It's among the first new additions to the Halo Infinite store following the implementation of pricing changes in response to fan feedback that stuff cost too much. You can see an image of the new item below, along with pictures of the other newly released microtransaction content in Halo Infinite (via Kotaku).

Estate gold, Perfect Circle, Longhorn and various other items will be available in the store this week! #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/IwODLmwVaY — Halo Infinite Leaks & News (Infinite Leaks) (@leaks_infinite) February 8, 2022

Recently, 343 acknowledged that Halo Infinite's shop was not always "delivering on value, quality, or price," and the team is intent on finding the right balance. "The offers we are running now, and will continue to run throughout S1, are to help us learn what is working and what's not. This will take time, but we know that our learnings here will positively impact Season 2 right off the bat," 343 said.

In other news, it has been confirmed that the Halo TV series will premiere March 24 on Paramount+ and a new trailer aired during the NFL playoffs. Additionally, Halo Infinite's BTB mode has finally been patched up, while Master Chief's voice actor has shared a recipe for chili.