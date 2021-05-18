Halo Infinite Is Getting High-End Socks At Long Last

If there's one thing that unites all bipedal species, it's socks. Whether you're a Covenant Elite or a genetically engineered super-soldier who has taken out scores of cannon fodder Grunts, every sentient being in existence understands the power of a good pair of socks.

And now you can too! Halo Infinite socks are on the way to help finish the fight against your shoes generating a dangerous flood of foot sweat on your unshielded trotting units. Clothing website Stance has announced the upcoming line of combat cotton coverings, and while the teaser doesn't show the exact design offn it does hint at a trendy collection of colors and shapes.

This looks to be official merchandise, judging by how the tweet included Xbox's official account in the announcement. Will these Halo undergarments blow your current socks off? That remains to be seen, but at least your ankles can be ready come launch day for Halo Infinite.

Information on the upcoming game has largely been delivered via blog posts over the last couple of months, although Halo community manager John Junyszek said on Twitter that developer 343 Industries is preparing for a bigger summer reveal.

More information about Halo Infinite's beta plans is also expected to be revealed soon, and with Microsoft confirmed to be an E3 2021 partner, a recent tease from the company has fans expecting a new trailer soon. Halo Infinite will release this holiday for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with its multiplayer elements being completely free-to-play.