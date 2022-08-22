Halo Infinite Is Dumping Last Spartan Standing Mode Very Soon

Over the course of August 23, the new Team Doubles mode will replace Last Spartan Standing in Halo Infinite's playlist line up. Spartans, take note... that's tomorrow.

In the latest Halo Waypoint blog post, 343 Industries outlines upcoming changes to matchmaking. As preparation for the addition of a new ranked mode, Halo Infinite is changing how its matchmaking algorithms determine skill. This will, in theory, improve the accuracy of rank-determining CSR rankings. Additionally, players with too wide of a gap between CSR rankings will be barred from joining ranked games in a party together. That particular change started today: Monday, August 22 2022.

Broader changes to the CSR and playlists will occur tomorrow. At 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, the regular CSR reset will occur and Ranked modes will be taken down to allow maintenance. Simultaneously, Team Doubles will be added to the social playlists. An hour later, at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET, Last Spartan Standing will be unavailable. Two hours after that, after ranked maintenance is complete, Ranked Doubles will be introduced and Ranked Arena will be playable again.

The Halo Waypoint post has no indication as to whether Last Spartan Standing will eventually return. However, the post does include a note that, "As with all playlists, we will continue to monitor their individual health in addition to the health of the entire matchmaking experience. If all these playlists perform well, we will continue experimenting with adding or rotating more playlists in the future." In short, things will continue to change. Last Spartan Standing might replace Team Doubles in some future update or be added alongside it.