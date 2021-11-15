Xbox Backwards Compatibility Halo Infinite Download Series X Restock Tracker GTA San Andreas Cheats Forza Horizon 5 Record PS5 Restock Tracker
Login / Sign Up

Halo Infinite Is Climbing The Steam Charts

After its surprise early release, Halo Infinite has already reached number three on Steam's daily charts.

By on

Comments

Barely a day after the surprise early release of Halo Infinite's multiplayer, the game has debuted high on Steam's daily chart as the platform's third most played game. At the time of writing, Steam's top games list shows the game with a 24-hour peak of 272,586 concurrent players, with the current player count not too much further behind.

The game's surprise multiplayer release has swiftly overtaken Steam favorites like Apex Legends and PUBG, as well as Amazon's recent MMO New World, only sitting behind DOTA 2 and CS:GO.

Click To Unmute
  1. Elden Ring | Every Boss Fight in the Closed Network Test
  2. Surprise Halo Infinite Multiplayer Launch... Call Out Of Work
  3. Halo Infinite Multiplayer Surprise Drop Livestream
  4. 70 Games Added To Xbox Backward Compatiblity
  5. Outriders New Update Full Presentation
  6. How BOTW's Most Complex Glitch Was Found
  7. History Of Call Of Duty WW2 Games
  8. GUILTY GEAR STRIVE Happy Chaos Character Trailer Season Pass 1
  9. Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone - 18 Things I Wish I Knew
  10. Firearms Expert Reacts To Call Of Duty: Vanguard’s Guns
  11. Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration Livestream
  12. Battlefield 2042 Is Missing Features According To Fans | GameSpot News

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Halo Infinite | UNSC Archives - Unspoken

It's also worth noting that the Steam charts don't show the full extent of Halo Infinite's popularity, as the game also launched through Windows' Xbox app. In fact, according to industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, Halo Infinite has already become the most successful Xbox Game Studios title in terms of its Steam launch.

Since Ahmad's tweet, Infinite's peak concurrent user figure has increased to 272,586, putting it miles ahead of other Xbox titles. 2019's Halo: Master Chief Collection peaked at 161,024 concurrent players, while the recent release of Forza Horizon 5 has so far seen just 81,096 concurrent players on Steam.

Only Infinite's free multiplayer mode has released so far, so it'll be interesting to see if the game's full campaign release on December 8 results in a further spike in Steam player numbers. To check out the multiplayer for yourself, here are all the ways you can download and play Halo Infinite now.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Halo Infinite
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)