Halo Infinite Is Climbing The Steam Charts

Barely a day after the surprise early release of Halo Infinite's multiplayer, the game has debuted high on Steam's daily chart as the platform's third most played game. At the time of writing, Steam's top games list shows the game with a 24-hour peak of 272,586 concurrent players, with the current player count not too much further behind.

The game's surprise multiplayer release has swiftly overtaken Steam favorites like Apex Legends and PUBG, as well as Amazon's recent MMO New World, only sitting behind DOTA 2 and CS:GO.

It's also worth noting that the Steam charts don't show the full extent of Halo Infinite's popularity, as the game also launched through Windows' Xbox app. In fact, according to industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, Halo Infinite has already become the most successful Xbox Game Studios title in terms of its Steam launch.

Halo Infinite multiplayer, which launched *looks at watch* about 2.5 hours ago, has already surpassed 162k peak concurrent users on Steam.

This makes it the most successful Xbox Game Studios title of all time on Steam

Halo MCC hit 161k PCCU

Forza Horizon 5 hit 81k PCCU. pic.twitter.com/lgMLNISeaw — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) November 15, 2021

Since Ahmad's tweet, Infinite's peak concurrent user figure has increased to 272,586, putting it miles ahead of other Xbox titles. 2019's Halo: Master Chief Collection peaked at 161,024 concurrent players, while the recent release of Forza Horizon 5 has so far seen just 81,096 concurrent players on Steam.

Only Infinite's free multiplayer mode has released so far, so it'll be interesting to see if the game's full campaign release on December 8 results in a further spike in Steam player numbers. To check out the multiplayer for yourself, here are all the ways you can download and play Halo Infinite now.