Halo Infinite Is Adding More Playlists Soon, But Slayer Isn't Ready Yet

Fiesta, SWAT, and Free-For-All playlists could arrive by the end of the year.

343 Industries hears the feedback about Halo Infinite players wanting more multiplayer playlists, and they are coming. Community manager John Junyszek said on Twitter that multiple standalone playlists are coming to Halo Infinite, and they could arrive before the end of the year.

These playlists--which will include Fiesta, Tactical Slayer (SWAT), and Free-For-All--won't be in the game on December 8 when the campaign launches, however. The Fiesta mode was featured in the Fracture: Tenrai event. Junyszek said the goal for events is to test new modes before they get their own playlists. "We'll monitor playlist health after the three additions above and adjust our offering if needed, but we're excited to make these updates before the holidays," Junyszek said.

A Social Slayer playlist featuring multiple variations of standard Slayer is also on the way, and Junyszek said this has been among the most-requested additions to the game since it launched on November 15. This won't be available until after the holidays, however. Players have loudly shared their thoughts about how unusual it is that a Halo game launched without a dedicated Team Slayer playlist.

Currently, Halo Infinite has three playlists--Quick Play, Big Team Battle, and Ranked.

The campaign's release is coming up next on December 8. Ahead of that, retail discs have begun to emerge in the wild, so you may want to be extra mindful about avoiding spoilers until then.

