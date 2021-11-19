Halo Infinite Has Gone Gold

Halo Infinite's campaign mode has officially gone "gold" ahead of its launch in December. During a livestream broadcast on Friday, community director Brian Jarrard confirmed this.

Gold means development on the game is officially finished. For Halo Infinite, this means physical releases are being prepared for launch and Microsoft is getting the game ready for a digital release.

"That basically means we're locked and loaded. The campaign is in the tubes and on its way to players around the world," Jarrard said. He also confirmed that Halo Infinite will see a global simultaneous launch worldwide, starting at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on December 8, and shared an image during the showcase that confirms when the game launches where you live.

Halo Infinite is coming soon

While you have to wait a bit longer for Halo Infinite's campaign, the multiplayer beta is out now and it's performing well, shooting up the charts on Steam. For more, check out our 14 top tips to help you get started in multiplayer.

In other Halo news, GameSpot recently played a chunk of the game's campaign mode. You can read our Halo Infinite preview Additionally, Microsoft announced that the Halo TV show will get its first full-length trailer during The Game Awards on December 9.