Halo Infinite Gets Slayer-Only Playlist Starting December 14
You'll never have to hear about those power seeds again.
If you're like most people, when you start up Halo Infinite's multiplayer and hit the "quick play" button, you're hoping for one thing: Slayer mode. Thus far, all four-on-four modes have been lumped together, but that's about to change with tomorrow's playlist update. At long last, you don't have to play Oddball four times in a row.
As shared on Reddit and Twitter, 343 Industries adjusted its update plans in response to players' feedback. Instead of waiting to release a larger Slayer-focused update after the holidays, the team will have a basic Slayer playlist ready for tomorrow, December 14. You'll be able to choose from standard Slayer, free-for-all, Fiesta Slayer, and Tactical Slayer. Only two of those were in the game already, and of those two, only standard Slayer has remained as a permanent part of the quick play rotation.
You wanted some playlist updates? We've got some coming next week!!! pic.twitter.com/zYjEme7lMW— Postums (@343Postums) December 11, 2021
The update doesn't stop there, however. It will also remove some of the most-specific challenges to make the battle pass less frustrating, as well as adjust the requirements for other challenges--including the weekly challenge, which is currently a pretty annoying one to finish. There will also be new challenges for the added playlists, as well as a challenge category based on accumulated player-score that 343 says is a "small initial step" toward XP based on overall performance.
Halo Infinite has received acclaim across both its campaign and multiplayer components. The multiplayer, which is free-to-play even without Xbox Game Pass, has gotten criticism for its lack of mode options and convoluted progression system--something this update will certainly help address. For more on the game, check out our Halo Infinite campaign review and Halo Infinite multiplayer review-in-progress.
