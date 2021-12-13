Halo Infinite Gets Slayer-Only Playlist Starting December 14

If you're like most people, when you start up Halo Infinite's multiplayer and hit the "quick play" button, you're hoping for one thing: Slayer mode. Thus far, all four-on-four modes have been lumped together, but that's about to change with tomorrow's playlist update. At long last, you don't have to play Oddball four times in a row.

As shared on Reddit and Twitter, 343 Industries adjusted its update plans in response to players' feedback. Instead of waiting to release a larger Slayer-focused update after the holidays, the team will have a basic Slayer playlist ready for tomorrow, December 14. You'll be able to choose from standard Slayer, free-for-all, Fiesta Slayer, and Tactical Slayer. Only two of those were in the game already, and of those two, only standard Slayer has remained as a permanent part of the quick play rotation.

You wanted some playlist updates? We've got some coming next week!!! pic.twitter.com/zYjEme7lMW — Postums (@343Postums) December 11, 2021

The update doesn't stop there, however. It will also remove some of the most-specific challenges to make the battle pass less frustrating, as well as adjust the requirements for other challenges--including the weekly challenge, which is currently a pretty annoying one to finish. There will also be new challenges for the added playlists, as well as a challenge category based on accumulated player-score that 343 says is a "small initial step" toward XP based on overall performance.

Halo Infinite has received acclaim across both its campaign and multiplayer components. The multiplayer, which is free-to-play even without Xbox Game Pass, has gotten criticism for its lack of mode options and convoluted progression system--something this update will certainly help address. For more on the game, check out our Halo Infinite campaign review and Halo Infinite multiplayer review-in-progress.