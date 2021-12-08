Halo Infinite Game Disc Doesn't Have The Full Game On It, Multiplayer Download Required To Play Campaign

Halo Infinite's campaign launches today, December 8, and it's been discovered that people who buy the game on a disc still need to go online to install the game completely. People who reported receiving early copies of the game tried to boot it up and play early but that apparently is not possible. Additionally, it's been revealed that to play Halo Infinite's campaign, you must also download the multiplayer mode.

The disc lets you install about 15 GB of game files for Halo Infinite's campaign, Eurogamer reports. However, players must then head to the Xbox Store to finish the download--and those files aren't available yet.

It's fairly common for physical games to require an online update to get started, but 15 GB is smaller than the full size of Halo Infinite, so fans have speculated that the full game is not actually on the disc. So what is on the disc? Microsoft has not said.

Guess I'll just hang out with my disc tonight. pic.twitter.com/bm9gAEUmov — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) December 8, 2021

Halo Infinite requires you to install multiplayer if you want to play the campaign. You can see the download sizes below. Pre-loading is not supported due to technical limitations. Everyone can get started with their downloads at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET today. Here's to hoping the servers don't melt.

When the #HaloInfinite Campaign launches tomorrow at 10am PT, players who have downloaded the Multiplayer Beta will have a smaller download size. While download sizes may vary by platform, this guide will give you an idea of what to expect tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Tg3SzFvlhl — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) December 8, 2021

For more, check out GameSpot's Halo Infinite campaign review and our review-in-progress of Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta. We'll have lots more on Halo Infinite tomorrow and in the days and weeks ahead, so keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.