Halo Infinite Game Disc Doesn't Have The Full Game On It, Multiplayer Download Required To Play Campaign

Anyone who was lucky enough to get a physical copy early cannot actually play just yet.

Halo Infinite's campaign launches today, December 8, and it's been discovered that people who buy the game on a disc still need to go online to install the game completely. People who reported receiving early copies of the game tried to boot it up and play early but that apparently is not possible. Additionally, it's been revealed that to play Halo Infinite's campaign, you must also download the multiplayer mode.

The disc lets you install about 15 GB of game files for Halo Infinite's campaign, Eurogamer reports. However, players must then head to the Xbox Store to finish the download--and those files aren't available yet.

It's fairly common for physical games to require an online update to get started, but 15 GB is smaller than the full size of Halo Infinite, so fans have speculated that the full game is not actually on the disc. So what is on the disc? Microsoft has not said.

Halo Infinite requires you to install multiplayer if you want to play the campaign. You can see the download sizes below. Pre-loading is not supported due to technical limitations. Everyone can get started with their downloads at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET today. Here's to hoping the servers don't melt.

For more, check out GameSpot's Halo Infinite campaign review and our review-in-progress of Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta. We'll have lots more on Halo Infinite tomorrow and in the days and weeks ahead, so keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

Best Halo Games: Ranking The Mainline Series Ahead Of Halo Infinite
