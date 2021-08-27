Halo Infinite Free Dynamic Background Now Available On Xbox, Here's How To Get It
Customize your Xbox with a new Halo Infinite theme.
Following all the big Halo Infinite news this week, Microsoft has released a Halo Infinite dynamic theme on Xbox, letting you spruce up and customize your console in a new way.
The dynamic theme is free, and it's notable because it is the first time Xbox has released a game-based dynamic themes (something that has been common on PS4). We can only hope that more will be released over time.
Installing the Halo Infinite dynamic theme is pretty easy. Just follow these steps and you should be good to go:
To Change Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S Background:
- Open Settings
- Under "General," go to "Personalization"
- Click "My Background"
- Click on "Dynamic Backgrounds"
- Scroll all the way to the right to find Halo Infinite
It has been a busy and exciting week for Halo, as Microsoft finally announced the game's release date, December 8, as part of Gamescom. The company also released a new multiplayer cinematic, revealed the PC system requirements, announced a special-edition Halo-themed Xbox Series X and controller, and revealed lots more info about multiplayer in general. What's more, Master Chief returned to Fortnite this week.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation