Halo Infinite Free Dynamic Background Now Available On Xbox, Here's How To Get It

Following all the big Halo Infinite news this week, Microsoft has released a Halo Infinite dynamic theme on Xbox, letting you spruce up and customize your console in a new way.

The dynamic theme is free, and it's notable because it is the first time Xbox has released a game-based dynamic themes (something that has been common on PS4). We can only hope that more will be released over time.

Image credit: GameSpot's Jordan Ramée

Installing the Halo Infinite dynamic theme is pretty easy. Just follow these steps and you should be good to go:

To Change Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S Background:

Open Settings Under "General," go to "Personalization" Click "My Background" Click on "Dynamic Backgrounds" Scroll all the way to the right to find Halo Infinite

It has been a busy and exciting week for Halo, as Microsoft finally announced the game's release date, December 8, as part of Gamescom. The company also released a new multiplayer cinematic, revealed the PC system requirements, announced a special-edition Halo-themed Xbox Series X and controller, and revealed lots more info about multiplayer in general. What's more, Master Chief returned to Fortnite this week.