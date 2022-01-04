Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai Event Returns With Updated Rewards And Other Changes

Halo Infinite is kicking off the new year by bringing back the Fracture: Tenrai event for a limited time. The event returns today, January 4, and runs for a period of one week, ending January 11.

The new version of Fracture: Tenrai isn't a carbon copy of the original, which was held for a week back in November. Based on feedback from the first run and developer 343's own plans, the new version will let players make their way through 10 tiers (compared to 7 in the first run). 343 said it will still take multiple weeks to unlock everything in the Tenrai Event Pass (which is free), but the idea is to help "expedite progression for highly engaged players."

Additionally, 343 said it understands people felt frustrated by having to grind through non-event related challenges or use Challenge Swaps to get an event challenge. As such, the studio changed the system so that players are guaranteed to make progress against at least one event challenge, assuming they haven't already finished them all. "What this means is that Event Challenges have been tuned to appear in your Challenge rotation sooner and they will have a higher weekly cap (originally 7, now 10)," 343 said.

343 said it agrees with the feedback that the content of the Event Pass wasn't all that exciting. As such, 343 is now adding cosmetics for players to chase after instead of XP grants and challenge swaps alone. "So we've replaced all XP and Challenge Boosts above Tier 10 onwards with cosmetic items. That's a total of 11 new cosmetic items that will be available completely free," 343 said.

343 took some content previously planned for sale in the Halo Infinite store and is putting them in the event pass for free for players to unlock. Check out the graphic below to see what's available to unlock.

Unlock this content in the Fracture: Tenrai event

What's more, 343 said players should look out for new Tenrai-themed cosmetics in the paid shop during this new installment of Fracture: Tenrai.

"We hope that these changes are a strong first step towards providing greater value, a greater sense of reward, and more reason for our players to invest their time in this Event Pass. As always, we greatly appreciate your feedback and support as we continue to evolve the Halo Infinite multiplayer experience!" 343 said.

For those just catching up, "Fractures" are free events that will take place at least twice during each season, so you can expect Season 2's Fracture events to cycle in and out throughout the season.

Season One runs until May 2022, so here's to hoping 343 has even more exciting plans in the works for Halo Infinite to keep players engaged and satisfied until Forge and campaign co-op arrive in future seasons.