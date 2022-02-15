Halo Infinite Forge Leaks Reportedly Reveal Ability To Change Weather And More

Halo Infinite's Forge mode isn't officially coming until the game's second multiplayer season in May, but new details about the custom map editor--including the ability to change the weather of maps--have seemingly leaked.

The Forge mode leaks come from the InfiniteLeaks Twitter account, which has a long track record of revealing upcoming cosmetics, rewards, and modes coming to Halo Infinite long before any official announcements from developer 343 Industries. Various videos detailing what looks to be an early version of Halo Infinite's Forge mode have also appeared online.

As shown in tweets from InfiniteLeaks, it appears Halo Infinite's Forge mode will include the ability to change the weather of maps, with some impressive results. There is footage of the Big Team Battle map Fragmentation during a blizzard, as well as looks at maps like Bazaar during the night and Live Fire in the rain--and that seems to be just the tip of the iceberg.

A 50-minute video from Unseen Halo detailing an early version of Halo Infinite's Forge mode reveals a dizzying amount of objects and effects players will possibly have at their disposal. The InfiniteLeaks Twitter account has also documented some of the more unique objects, including a giant billboard for a Spartan energy drink called Gauss as well as objects like a giant gingerbread house and a snowman.

Given that many of these details look to have come from a prototype version of Forge, there's no telling whether these exact features or objects will make their way into Halo Infinite officially. 343 Industries previously promised an update on delayed features like campaign co-op and Forge in January 2022, but delayed that news so the team could share information fans could rely on. Halo head of creative Joe Staten stated on Twitter that providing an update on Forge and campaign co-op is a top priority for the team as soon as plans are finalized.

343 Industries recently gave fans a deep dive into some of Halo Infinite's ongoing multiplayer technical problems, outlining methods the team is taking to improve issues like desynchronization and hit registration.