Halo Infinite "Feedler" Will Shoot Gummy Worms In Real Life

Halo Infinite is approaching its first anniversary, and Microsoft isn't done promoting the game with bizarre and outlandish collaborations. The latest of these is a partnership with candy company Trolli to create a real "Feedler" weapon that will shoot gummy worms. The "Feedler" is a riff on Halo's famous Needler weapon, and it shoots gummy worms instead of shard projectiles.

Everyone who attends the Halo World Championship in Seattle this weekend can line up at the Trolli booth to shoot the Feedler weapon at "enemy targets" of some type. Whether or not those targets are real humans is unclear. That seems unlikely, though, given the potential choking hazard.

Today, @Trolli_USA and @Halo announced plans to debut their delicious version of the iconic Needler at this weekend’s #HaloWC in Seattle. Learn more: https://t.co/NtdfMf6vPl — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) October 17, 2022

In any event, people who visit the Trolli booth can enter for a chance to win Halo Infinite-branded Trolli packages (listed below), along with double XP tokens and Challenge Swaps for Halo Infinite.

New Halo-Branded Trolli Packs:

As written by Xbox

Original Sour Brite Crawlers: Multi-flavored, fan-favorite gummi worms covered in a tongue-twisting sugary goodness, striking the perfect balance of sweet and sour in every bite. The new Halo Infinite packs feature Halo’s iconic hero, Master Chief, front-and-center.

Very Berry Sour Brite Crawlers: A very berry, tooth-tickling twist on Trolli’s original sour gummi worm with fruity flavor combinations.

Sour Gummi Creations: Offers enough gummi heads, rings and bases to create 216 different aliens, with totally out-there tastes that this world has never seen.

Sour Bursting Crawlers: Trolli’s classic Sour Brite Crawlers with a deliciously gooey, burst’y explosion of sour, fruity flavor inside.

These packs will be on sale at stores across the US for a limited time. More information on this partnership is available at the Halo x Trolli website.

The Halo World Championship takes place October 20-23 in Seattle with $1 million up for grabs in total prizes.