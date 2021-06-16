Halo Infinite Fans Celebrate An Impressive Detail From The Multiplayer Trailer

Halo Infinite's multiplayer element has finally been showcased, and fans are digging deep into the video to pore over every little detail and morsel of information. One such piece of intel speaks to developer 343's attention to detail.

As you can see in the slowed-down clip below, weapons emit sparks when they hit the ground. In the footage, you can clearly see the downed player's weapon and grenade producing a visible spark and flash when they hit the ground.

It's a small thing, to be sure, but it's a nice flourish all the same. The clip also demonstrates a new level of physics and sophistication for headshots, as the player who gets wiped in this clip with a headshot ragdolls backwards in a new way compared to past games.

Halo Infinite's in-depth multiplayer reveal trailer that followed the Xbox E3 briefing was a big hit. It ranked as the overall highest trending video on YouTube on Monday when it was released, and it remains in the top 20 today. It has 1.7 million views and 99,000 updates.

Halo Infinite's multiplayer will be composed of Arena and Big Team Battle at launch, with the latter now supporting 12v12 multiplayer for the first time. Multiplayer is free-to-play, and the game will have cosmetic microtransactions and Battle Passes. A key distinction from other games is that the content in Halo Infinite's Battle Passes will never expire, so players won't need to grind to finish them off when a new season approaches.

A Halo Infinite multiplayer test is coming this summer, and you can sign up for Halo Insider for a chance to participate.

Halo Infinite launches this holiday for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The campaign mode is included on Xbox Game Pass.