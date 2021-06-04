Halo Infinite: Everything We Know

Halo Infinite is one of Microsoft's biggest upcoming games, and while it missed its original release date as an Xbox Series X|S launch title, it still looms large on the horizon.

While Halo no doubt remains popular and stands today as one of the best-known FPS games ever, the series has lost some ground to its contemporaries with Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, and Apex Legends eating a lot of the FPS pie these days.

Halo Infinite represents a chance for Microsoft to reclaim Master Chief's former glory, and fans are excited. Set after the events of Halo 5: Guardians, the game looks to be throwing the veteran Spartan up against a new threat, while returning to some of the roots of the franchise--and some more familiar adversaries.

Microsoft has released only a few cinematic trailers and a brief but enticing look at gameplay from the campaign, so our knowledge about Halo Infinite right now feels broad but shallow. In this post, we're rounding up everything we know about Microsoft's flagship game.

What We Know And Expect At E3 2021

E3 2021 is right around the corner, and Halo Infinite is expected to have a big showing during the Microsoft/Bethesda joint briefing on June 13. The key art for the showcase featured Spartan soldiers prominently, representing a reminder that Halo Infinite will have a major presence at the show. In terms of what to expect, Microsoft is likely to showcase Halo Infinite's multiplayer for the first time at E3. While we've seen some campaign footage, the bread and butter of Halo is its multiplayer, and this is expected to take center stage at E3.

2021 marks the 20th anniversary of Halo and the Xbox brand overall, so expectations are high for Microsoft to really stick the landing with Halo Infinite. A strong showing at E3 could be exactly what the franchise needs to rekindle some of its former glory and get people excited and interested in the game ahead of its launch this holiday.

Announcement And Trailers

Halo Infinite was officially announced at E3 2018. At the event, Microsoft showcased an impressive-looking trailer, not for the game itself, but rather its brand-new engine, Slipspace. While it didn't contain any gameplay, the trailer got Halo fans excited for the long-awaited sequel to 2015's Halo 5: Guardians by demonstrating what the engine is technically capable of delivering. We saw sweeping vistas, a vast world to explore, and all manner of wildlife.

A year later, at E3 2019, Microsoft showcased another cinematic trailer, revealing the first look at Master Chief and his new design. The sequence showed Master Chief being "woken up" to embark on his next mission to save the universe, probably. According to Microsoft, the trailer is hiding clues and references to Master Chief's next journey, and fans spent months picking it apart in search of answers for what's coming next.

One of the most important developments about what we know about Halo Infinite is that it may well be the end of proper, numbered Halo sequels. Instead, 343 has said that Infinite will be the "platform" for the next decade of Halo--which suggests something of an MMO-like approach, where 343 continues to build on and expand Infinite with additional content over time. That sounds like Halo Infinite could be more of a live game than any previous Halo entry, which would be an interesting change for the series, but we don't know much about how that change would actually be implemented.

Is It Coming To PC?

Halo Infinite is a premiere title for the Xbox Series X|S, even though it didn't wind up becoming a launch title for the new consoles. But another important note is that it'll release on PC as well. That's notable because a new mainline Halo entry hasn't released on PC since 2004's Halo 2. Microsoft change the situation when it released Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC in 2019, setting records with the title on Steam. Microsoft has only leaned into the PC side of Halo harder since then, adding more games to the Master Chief Collection, while making the game part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on PC.

The PC edition of Halo Infinite is no slouch. 343 said in April that the game was developed "from the ground up" for PC. It will come with graphics settings that make the best of high-end hardware and multiplayer matchmaking rules that prevent anyone from having an advantage in-game for its cross-play multiplayer.

Though Halo Infinite was originally scheduled for release alongside the Xbox Series X and S, 343 Industries said development was slowed significantly by 2020's global pandemic, resulting in Infinite's release getting delayed. The visuals shown in the first gameplay trailer for Halo Infinite received some less-than-stellar feedback, however, so it's possible the delay is also related to reworking the look of the game to better match its next-generation nature.

Right now, there's not an exact date for Halo Infinite's release. The window 343 identified is Fall 2021 , so there's a wait ahead to get back into the Halo universe.

Halo Infinite has been billed as Microsoft's big next-generation title, so you can expect to see it hit its full potential on the Xbox Series X (and to a lesser extent, the Xbox Series S). But you don't have to buy a new console in order to enjoy Halo's next installment. The game will also be available on Xbox One and on PC, and with Smart Delivery, buying the game on Xbox One will get you a free upgrade to Xbox Series X|S if you snag a next-gen console later.

The thing that's probably most notable about Halo Infinite is that, like other first-party Xbox games, it'll be available on Xbox Game Pass on launch day.

How Do I Pre-Order?

Though Halo Infinite is still more than a year away, you can preorder it from a few retailers right now.

Who's Developing It?

It is also worth noting that Halo Infinite isn't being developed by 343 Industries alone. There are at least three other studios also contributing to Halo Infinite. Skybox Labs is responsible for Halo Infinite's Forge mode, and also worked on Halo 5: Forge for Windows 10 and did the work on Halo 5's Xbox One X enhancements. The other studios involved are Sperasoft, which has contributed to games including Anthem, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Rainbow Six: Siege and Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and Certain Affinity. It's unknown how the latter two studios are contributing to the overall game.

Gameplay Reveal

During its Xbox Series X stream ahead of the launch of the new console, Microsoft gave a big look at Halo Infinite in action, with eight minutes of campaign gameplay. Check out the video below.

What We Know About New Gameplay

Halo Infinite is taking the series back toward its beginnings in a lot of big ways. For one, it's set on a new ringworld, just like the original game--but this one will be more explorable than in the past, making it the biggest Halo environment yet. We've seen a glimpse of the map in Microsoft's Halo reveal, which suggests you'll explore open chunks of the halo ring, choosing your own path forward. It'll also sport a day-night cycle and wildlife, making this ringworld feel a lot more alive and realistic than what the series has included in the past.

That doesn't mean this is going to be a nonlinear game, however. According to 343, telling a traditional Halo story is still a big part of the equation, so you won't have total freedom as you run around in Halo Infinite.

Infinite also sees the return of the Covenant as your primary antagonists (as opposed to the Prometheans, the robot enemies at the center of Halo 4 and Halo 5), although these aren't the same guys Master Chief fought back in the original Halo trilogy. The Covenant enemies you deal with in Infinite are members of a splinter group called The Banished, who first appeared in Halo Wars 2. You'll see a familiar mix of Covenant races among the Banished, with Grunts, Elites, Jackals, and Brutes all making a return.

According to 343, you'll see some pretty advanced AI from the Banished enemies you face in Halo Infinite. One example of the unconventional tactics you might face: Brutes hurling Grunts at you.

Chief has new tactics at his disposal as well, including a grappling hook called the Grappleshot that provides you with new traversal options. You shouldn't expect to climb everything you come across, though--343 said the Grappleshot will not turn Chief into Spider-Man--but it should provide new options for getting around and getting into fights. Expect to use the Grappleshot to yank items and ammo to yourself from a distance, to pull Chief over to enemies to close the gap for a melee, or to reach high ledges and other locations. Master Chief will also sport some new Spartan armor , which we've seen in concept art.

We've seen a few other new weapons pop up through the course of Halo Infinite reveals, which IGN ran down with a few extra details:

Ravager - A Banished three-round burst energy weapon that runs on plasma fuel. The fuel level is, as always, represented by a percentage. There is a blade on the end of it that slightly increases melee damage.

Mangler - A Banished pistol with giant kinetic projectiles that fires more slowly than the UNSC pistol but deals more damage.

CQS48 Bulldog - New UNSC riot shotgun that replaces the classic shotgun. This one is upgraded with a dum magazine and 12 gauge over the classic shotgun's 8 gauge.

VK78 Commando - This UNSC rifle can go full auto and is good for mid-long range.

Pulse Carbine - A familiar but not quite identical version of the classic Covenant carbine weapon.

Multiplayer

Halo is best known for its multiplayer mode and we know from news from years ago that it will feature local split-screen (yes!). Microsoft has said the new Slipspace Engine is capable of supporting numerous different modes, including battle royale (though that mode is not currently in development). You can expect Halo Infinite to bring back its classic team-based multiplayer, but with the Halo franchise generally understood to be not as popular or influential as it once was, Microsoft will need to deliver something new and compelling in the multiplayer department to reignite interest in the aging series.

It looks like 343's big news in that department is taking Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode free-to-play; when you purchase the game, you'll be buying its campaign and other features, but anyone can hop into multiplayer without spending a dime. That sounds like a great move that should grow the Halo player base and revitalize the game as a leader in first-person shooters.

Microsoft also says that Infinite will feature cross-play, so you'll be able to play with the entire Halo community regardless of whether you fire up the game on an Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or PC. It'll also run at 120fps on Xbox Series X, according to the Halo Twitter account .

Will There Be Microtransactions?

A free-to-play model has to make money somehow, which means we can expect some microtransactions to go along with a multiplayer mode that Halo makes available to all Xbox and PC players. 343 has shared some details along the way of what players can expect, and the developer has specifically said Halo Infinite won't include loot boxes .

"Yes, being free-to-play does mean that there will be some premium cosmetics, but players will still obtain tons of customization content through things like playing campaign, challenges, skill, special events, legacy rewards--such as the Halo 5 SR 152 reward--the progress system, and more," Halo Infinite lead progression designer Christopher Blohm said in a 343 blog post.

Blohm went on to say that players will also have other methods of earning cosmetics through gameplay, so you won't be locked in to just spending money in order to make your Spartan look cool.

"We want everyone to build their dream Spartan," Halo Infinite design director Ryan Paradis said in the post. "We are always looking for more ways to customize in-game personas and give the players options. My team knows that our long-term players have favorites that they love and may have for two decades. We want to make sure that Halo Infinite players will be able to get their old favorites, as well as find new favorites at launch and as we expand over the months post-launch."

We've Seen The First Multiplayer Map

Or at least, kind of. A couple of screenshots shared on Halo Waypoint give some angles on the first of Halo Infinite's multiplayer arenas, which you can see below.

Halo Infinite's first multiplayer map looks to be fairly vertical but relatively compact, with a lot of wide-open space.

343 Industries provided a second angle on the map as well.

The Forge Returns

The Halo-franchise's map-making feature, the Forge, is a favorite among fans, and we'll see it return in Halo Infinite. Skybox Labs, the team behind the Forge in Halo 5, is taking the reins on Infinite's Forge mode. We can probably expect it to be more robust than the Halo 5 Forge, but at the moment, we have no idea what features the Infinite's Forge mode might sport.

Story Details

While story details are being kept under wraps for now, Microsoft did confirm that Halo Infinite will tell a story that focuses more on Master Chief than Halo 5 did. As fans may recall, that title strayed from the franchise's hero with a storyline that touched on another character, Agent Locke, and even had players fight as him for some parts of the campaign.

Putting more of an emphasis on Master Chief is the smart call by Microsoft. It demonstrates a commitment to getting the story right this time around with Halo Infinite. Microsoft has acknowledged that Halo 5's story was a letdown, so fans will be eager to see how the story grows and improves this time. For what it's worth, Microsoft is telling fans to think of Halo Infinite as Halo 6 instead of some other kind of spin-off or franchise extension beyond the main storyline. It is a "spiritual reboot" of the franchise, according to 343 studio boss Bonnie Ross.

Beyond the broad strokes, we know it takes place on Zeta Halo , a key location from Halo lore. If you remember, the story of Halo is that the ringworlds were created by another race, the Forerunners, as superweapons that could wipe out sentient life in the galaxy. They were a last-ditch effort to contain the Flood, a hive-minded alien race that turns other sentient creatures into its gross zombies. Remember The Library in Halo: Combat Evolved?

Zeta Halo, also known as Installation 07, is where the Forerunners used human test subjects for experiments with the Flood back when the parasites first started to show up during the Forerunner era. Installation 07 had some different functionality than other ringworlds, so we can probably expect new and different structures there, and to plumb more of the backstory of the Forerunners and the race that preceded them, the Precursors, while exploring the place.

We've also gotten a little bit of info about the Banished. The Covenant splinter group sounds like it is hell-bent on wiping out humanity once and for all, probably by making use of the halo array superweapon to do something...drastic. The Banished on Zeta Halo seem to be led by a Brute called War Chief Escharum, who looks to be the game's chief antagonist. We've also seen concept art of another Banished character, Jega , a scary-looking Elite with a red energy sword.

Will There Be A Beta?

2019 also brought the news that Halo Infinite's beta--or "flighting" period in the Halo parlance--will launch first on Xbox before coming to PC. You can sign up for the free Halo Insider program for a chance to get into the beta, but there are no specifics yet on when it will launch or what it will include. PC players will eventually get a crack at the beta later on.

More recently, it was reported that Microsoft was actively drafting plans for a Halo Infinite beta later this year. Perhaps we might get some news about that at E3 later this month.

Some Big Departures

Along with the big year-long delay, Halo Infinite has seen some high-profile members of the development team leave the project. The most recent was game director Chris Lee, who confirmed he had "stepped back" from the project and was looking for new opportunities in October. Lee had served as Partner Studio Head at 343 and worked at the developer since 2008 in producer roles on the Halo series.

Lee's departure and the ongoing global pandemic aren't the only turbulance the game has seen during the course of its development. Creative director Tim Longo left 343 Industries in August 2019, with executive producer Mary Olson following suit in October. And earlier this year, 343 confirmed that three different studios are assisting with Halo Infinite's development. The team even brought back veteran writer Joseph Staten.

Don't Forget Craig

Say hello to Craig.

After the gameplay reveal for Halo Infinite during the Xbox Series X Showcase, some viewers were less than impressed with the visuals on display for Microsoft's flagship next-gen title. Representing the problem was Craig , the meme name given to a Brute enemy seen briefly in the footage who sported an incredibly deadpan, extremely board look, despite getting clocked in the face by Master Chief. Craig's dead eyes quickly and blank face turned him into a meme, one which 343 and Microsoft have actually acknowledged in a good-natured way.