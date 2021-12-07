Halo Infinite Doesn't Let You Pre-Load; File Size Revealed

Halo Infinite's campaign launches on December 8, and many might be wondering if the game is available to pre-load. It is not.

A 343 developer clarified on Reddit that the studio would have liked to allow pre-loading, but technical limitations prevented this from being possible. Additionally, the file size for Halo Infinite has been revealed.

"I understand the confusion and in an ideal world, we would have enabled pre-load," the developer said. "However, there are technical limitations. Since 'Halo Infinite' is the base-game executable and is already available for download, there's no simple way for us to 'time gate' some parts of the build (campaign) and not others."

Players will be able to download and play the #HaloInfinite Campaign tomorrow, Wednesday 12/8, at 10am PST. There is no preload for full Campaign download. pic.twitter.com/3stuR0STSy — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) December 7, 2021

Game Pass subscribers might have noticed that the service is encouraging them to download Halo Infinite already, but this is only for a placeholder. Still, it's a good idea to grab this download to be prepared for the full launch, the developer said.

"When the bits do become available for download, you can get the update right away without having to go into Game Pass and select 'get,'" they said. "To be clear everyone who owns campaign will get the update at the same time, 10am PT tomorrow, Game Pass subscriber or not."

One of Xbox's marketing leads commented as well, saying Halo Infinite's campaign will launch as an add-on/update for the existing Halo Infinite multiplayer file. There is no pre-loading "for reasons we can't control," they said.

Want to reiterate this. The #HaloInfinite campaign launches as a add-on/update to the current Halo Infinite MP game so for reasons we can't control there is no "pre-install". Everyone can download simultaneously at 1800 UTC (10:00am Pacific time).

Less than 24 hours from now! https://t.co/ZZ7vkzxQeK — Wolf (@WolfAtXbox) December 7, 2021

Halo Infinite's campaign will be available to download starting at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on December 8. The file size for the download depends on multiple factors; check out the details below.

When the #HaloInfinite Campaign launches tomorrow at 10am PT, players who have downloaded the Multiplayer Beta will have a smaller download size. While download sizes may vary by platform, this guide will give you an idea of what to expect tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Tg3SzFvlhl — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) December 8, 2021

