Halo Infinite Doesn't Let You Pre-Load; File Size Is 70 GB

A developer at 343 explains why pre-loading is not supported for Halo Infinite.

By on

Comments

Halo Infinite's campaign launches on December 8, and many might be wondering if the game is available to pre-load. It is not.

A 343 developer clarified on Reddit that the studio would have liked to allow pre-loading, but technical limitations prevented this from being possible.

"I understand the confusion and in an ideal world, we would have enabled pre-load," the developer said. "However, there are technical limitations. Since 'Halo Infinite' is the base-game executable and is already available for download, there's no simple way for us to 'time gate' some parts of the build (campaign) and not others."

Game Pass subscribers might have noticed that the service is encouraging them to download Halo Infinite already, but this is only for a placeholder. Still, it's a good idea to grab this download to be prepared for the full launch, the developer said.

"When the bits do become available for download, you can get the update right away without having to go into Game Pass and select 'get,'" they said. "To be clear everyone who owns campaign will get the update at the same time, 10am PT tomorrow, Game Pass subscriber or not."

One of Xbox's marketing leads commented as well, saying Halo Infinite's campaign will launch as an add-on/update for the existing Halo Infinite multiplayer file. There is no pre-loading "for reasons we can't control," they said.

Halo Infinite's campaign will be available to download starting at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on December 8. The Xbox website shows that Halo Infinite's file size is 70.37 GB.

For more, check out GameSpot's Halo Infinite campaign review and our review-in-progress of Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta. We'll have lots more on Halo Infinite tomorrow and in the days and weeks ahead, so keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

