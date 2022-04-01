Halo Infinite Dev: "We Understand The Community Is Simply Out Of Patience"

"It's a difficult situation that's going to take the team time to work through."

By on

Comments

A Halo Infinite developer has acknowledged that the fan community surrounding the game is "simply out of patience" and growing tired of hearing developer 343 Industries talk about updates to come in the future instead of delivering them.

Writing on Reddit, Halo community director Brian Jarrard said the studio is not pleased by how it cannot meet the expectations of players. There is no silver bullet for making things better, Jarrard said (via VGC).

"There are indeed a lot of challenges and constraints. We're certainly not happy to be unable to meet player and community expectations, it's a difficult situation that's going to take the team time to work through," he explained.

The current focus for 343 is Season 2: Lone Wolves, which arrives in May. More details about this are expected soon. A blog post about Halo Infinite's Season 1 "outcomes" and feedback is coming today, April 1, but this likely won't have much of significance for Season 2, Jarrard said.

In his post on Reddit, Jarrard acknowledged that fans want more content, and they want it faster. But that might not be possible due to other factors at play.

"A lot of production planning, costing, planning, hiring, etc.. is all happening which doesn't really lend to detailed regular updates. We understand the community is simply out of patience and frankly, I think understandably tired of words," Jarrard said. "We just need some time for the team to get the details sorted and then we can certainly share as much as we can."

Halo Infinite had the biggest launch in Halo history last year, with 20 million people checking out the game right out of the gate. But as mentioned, players have been calling on 343 to launch new content, playlists, and other features to the game as part of its live-service model. The long-awaited campaign co-op mode was recently delayed even further, while Forge mode isn't expected until Season 3.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Halo Infinite
