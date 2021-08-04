Halo Infinite Dev Rounds Up Top Plays From The Beta

The first Halo Infinite mutliplayer beta is over, and while we wait for the next one, developer 343 Industries has compiled a video showing off some of the best community moments.

The video spotlights highly skilled plays--like multi-kills with the sniper rifle--as well as some more lighthearted moments when things don't exactly go to plan. The video also shows off some creative uses for the grappleshot, a new feature in Halo Infinite that could really shake things up. Check out the video below, while you can watch more epic Halo Infinite beta plays here.

From acrobatic grapple plays to sniper multi-kills, here are some of our favorite community moments from the first #HaloInfinite Technical Preview! pic.twitter.com/IeINUTVDTR — Halo Esports #HCS (@HCS) August 3, 2021

A second Halo Infinite multiplayer beta is coming, and 343 plans to invite more users to this test. So if you didn't secure a spot in the first beta, you might be chosen for this one. That said, 343 has yet to announce any specifics about when the next beta might take place or what it could include. In any event, the only way to get in is to sign up for Halo Insider.

Halo Infinite launches this holiday for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The multiplayer is free-to-play, while the campaign is included with Xbox Game Pass. Beware thatsome story spoilers have begun to leak.