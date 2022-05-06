Halo Infinite Dev Responds To Season 2 Issues, Admits Launch "Has Been Bumpy"

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has acknowledged that the Season 2: Lone Wolves launch this week "has been bumpy," with players reporting a number of issues with the latest update.

"Hey Spartans, this week has been bumpy," Microsoft's Joseph Staten said on Twitter. "That definitely wasn't our goal. We are indeed taking your feedback to heart, especially regarding map jumps and speedrunning. We're reviewing options and will have more news to come."

With regards to the map jumps and speedrunning, Halo's John Junyszek said 343 is aware of the feedback but isn't ready to promise that any changes might be in the works. "We're not at the point where we can promise anything yet, but want to be transparent and say that we're taking the feedback seriously and reviewing options internally," the developer said.

Halo Infinite's new update also borked some challenges related to the new Last Spartan Standing mode. Some related challenges for the Interference event were not tracking properly, but that should be fixed now, Junyszek said. "There may be a delay if you leave early, but all progress should count once the match finishes in the background," he explained.

To help make up for the issues, 343 is giving everyone who logs in during the Interference event 5 XP boosts and 5 Challenge Swaps. Next week, 343 will reduce the difficulty of some event challenges and further tweak them so completing them earns two levels of the Event Pass, Junyszek said.

Halo Infinite players have also reported issues with the new Battle Rifle changes. The BR and other weapons are now "jamming," but this is related to a bug. Junyszek confirmed that a fix is coming.

FYI: The "jamming" that's happening to semi-automatic weapons (most noticeably the BR) is not an intended mechanic. It's a bug that was introduced when addressing a rapid-fire exploit. We're working on a fix now. https://t.co/bTZGFQWDKq — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) May 6, 2022

Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves adds new maps and modes, including the battle royale-like Last Spartan Standing. The new season also introduces Clippy as a weapon charm and makes changes to the Battle Rifle that only apply to Ranked--and this is upsetting some players.

For more, check out the full Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves patch notes.

