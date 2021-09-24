Xur Location Diablo 2: Resurrected Beginner's Guide Trials Rewards This Week Destiny 2 Patch Notes PS5 & Series X Walmart Restock Battlefield 2042 Beta Codes
Login / Sign Up

Halo Infinite Dev Responds To Aim Assist PC Concerns

A video making the rounds shows off Halo Infinite's aim assist feature, but it doesn't tell the whole story.

By on

Comments

A Halo Infinite developer has responded to a gameplay video making the rounds about the sci-fi shooter's use of aim assist on PC. Lead sandbox designer Quinn DelHoyo shared some important context about what's actually happening in an attempt to downplay concerns about it.

DelHoyo explained that this video looks like an extreme example of aim assist--because it is. The player has gone AFK and the game moves the crosshairs onto the enemy as part of the aim assist feature, which is popular in many online shooters. DelHoyo pointed out that, had the player touched the mouse (or controller, presumably), aim-assist would be "instantly disabled."

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo Infinite Technical Preview Round Two Livestream
  2. Metroid Dread Launch Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2021
  3. Call Of Duty: Vanguard Is Learning From Modern Warfare
  4. N64 & Sega Genesis Games Coming To Nintendo Switch Online | GameSpot News
  5. Diablo 2: Resurrected - 11 Tips You Need To Know
  6. Best Trailers From Nintendo Direct (September 2021)
  7. Bayonetta 3 Gameplay Reveal Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2021
  8. Splatoon 3 Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2021
  9. Mario Animated Film Update | Nintendo Direct September 2021
  10. Deltarune: Chapter 1 & 2 Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2021
  11. Nintendo Switch Online Update | Nintendo Direct September 2021
  12. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - Expansion Pass Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: 13 Minutes Of Halo Infinite Big Team Battle Gameplay

"Once movement stops, it takes half a second to enable again. This does not come into effect during gameplay," DelHoyo said.

The Halo Infinite multiplayer beta began today, September 24, for 4v4 Arena Slayer on a variety of maps. The testing period will run for two four-hour periods today through Sunday--you can see the full Halo Infinite beta schedule here. Another beta will take place the following weekend for Big Team Battle, which features a cheeky reference to Destiny with its loot caves.

Now that the Halo Infinite beta is out, people have discovered references to a variety of unannounced weapons.

Anyone looking to participate in the Halo Infinite tests should sign up to become a Halo Insider. After a lengthy delay, Halo Infinite is slated for release on December 8 across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Halo Infinite
PC
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)