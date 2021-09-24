Halo Infinite Dev Responds To Aim Assist PC Concerns

A Halo Infinite developer has responded to a gameplay video making the rounds about the sci-fi shooter's use of aim assist on PC. Lead sandbox designer Quinn DelHoyo shared some important context about what's actually happening in an attempt to downplay concerns about it.

DelHoyo explained that this video looks like an extreme example of aim assist--because it is. The player has gone AFK and the game moves the crosshairs onto the enemy as part of the aim assist feature, which is popular in many online shooters. DelHoyo pointed out that, had the player touched the mouse (or controller, presumably), aim-assist would be "instantly disabled."

"Once movement stops, it takes half a second to enable again. This does not come into effect during gameplay," DelHoyo said.

In this example, as soon as a player touches their mouse, aim assist is instantly disabled. Once mouse movement stops, it takes half a second to enable again. This does not come into effect during gameplay. https://t.co/ULvQPJqA91 — Quinn DelHoyo (@quinndelhoyo) September 24, 2021

The Halo Infinite multiplayer beta began today, September 24, for 4v4 Arena Slayer on a variety of maps. The testing period will run for two four-hour periods today through Sunday--you can see the full Halo Infinite beta schedule here. Another beta will take place the following weekend for Big Team Battle, which features a cheeky reference to Destiny with its loot caves.

Now that the Halo Infinite beta is out, people have discovered references to a variety of unannounced weapons.

Anyone looking to participate in the Halo Infinite tests should sign up to become a Halo Insider. After a lengthy delay, Halo Infinite is slated for release on December 8 across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.