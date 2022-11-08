Halo Infinite Dev Promises Shorter Seasons, Regular Content, And "Bigger Things" In 2023

Halo Infinite's launch didn't exactly go to plan, but developer 343 Industries is promising improvements in the time to come in terms of a content release cadence, and this begins with the game's biggest update ever, the Winter update, which is out now.

In a blog post, 343 thanked fans for their support over the past year following the game's release, admitting that the studio knows the launch "certainly hasn't been the smoothest or quickest ride."

"The Winter Update marks a major step forward for our game and studio, but this is just the first step of that evolution," the team said. "The team is actively working on key player experience priorities across the game to address areas of feedback, and we are targeting another game update before the end of this year."

In 2023, Halo Infinite will get another update, Season 3: Echoes Within, in March. And in general, fans can look forward to "shorter seasons, a more regular stream of content, and bigger things to come," the studio said.

Before this, 343 said it was intentionally slowing down future updates for Halo Infinite so it could focus on setting the foundation for future growth. Recently, Xbox boss Matt Booty said Halo Infinite's launch was similar to a runner tripping and falling at the finish line.

In terms of what the "bigger things to come" might be, it's believed that Certain Affinity is reportedly making an ambitious new mode for Halo Infinite to come sometime down the track.

The Halo Infinite Winter update adds a number of features and content, including Forge mode in beta, match-based XP, a new battle pass, more multiplayer maps, and campaign network co-op. There are also 24 new achievements in Halo Infinite delivered via the Winter update.

What Halo Infinite won't be getting, however, is local split-screen campaign co-op. 343 canceled couch co-op so it could instead focus on building out Halo Infinite's live-service features.