Halo Infinite Dev Looking To Create More "Serial Narrative Content" For Live-Service Multiplayer

343 Industries is looking to expand and improve upon Halo Infinite's live-service elements.

By on

Comments

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has posted a series of job ads for positions related to growing and evolving the game's free-to-play multiplayer across various live-service initiatives.

One of these is a monetization designer job, posted January 2022, that calls for a person to create "new ongoing experiences" for the game. This person will help create the "next phases of Halo Infinite's free-to-play experience," and it will include designing monetization strategies.

Click To Unmute
  1. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Announcement Trailer
  2. Playing The Vita 10 Years Late
  3. Pokémon Presents Full Presentation (2.27.2022)
  4. 14 Biggest Game Releases for March 2022
  5. Firearms Expert Breaks Down The Minigun - Loadout Extended Chat
  6. Elden Ring - 25 Golden Seeds (We've found so far)
  7. Firearms Expert Reacts To MORE Destiny 2 Guns
  8. PUBG MOBILE x JUJUTSU KAISEN | Collaboration Teaser
  9. 8 Minutes Of Elden Ring Running On Steam Deck
  10. Elden Ring PS5 Saves Being Lost | GameSpot News
  11. Elden Ring Where To Go First | Beginners Guide
  12. Destiny 2 Witch Queen Where is Xur February 25, 2022

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Halo Infinite Multiplayer Mythbusting and Testing

"This role will focus on in-game initiatives to drive player engagement and long-term player progression, as well as a player-first store and monetization model. This role will work closely with our progression, marketing, business, and analytics teams, among others, to curate and understand our player data to ensure your designs deliver on our studio goals," the job ad says.

A writing director job ad, also posted in January 2022, asks for a person to join the team who will work alongside the Halo Infinite's creative leads to develop "highly innovative and engaging serial narrative content" for Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer.

"Work closely with the Halo franchise team to ensure Seasonal story content both leverages existing Halo lore and adds exciting new chapters to the larger Halo story," the job ad says.

Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer, like many other games, is taking a seasonal, live-service approach, with new content planned for release on a regular basis. Season 1 is going on right now, and Season 2 is expected to arrive later this year, bringing Forge and campaign co-op to the game, among other things.

Not everything that 343 has tried with Halo Infinite's multiplayer has landed well with fans so far. In particular, players raised concerns about the store pricing for cosmetic content. In response, 343 announced that it would be lowering prices across the board.

Best Halo Games: Ranking The Mainline Series Ahead Of Halo Infinite
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Halo Infinite
PC
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)