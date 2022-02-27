Halo Infinite Dev Looking To Create More "Serial Narrative Content" For Live-Service Multiplayer

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has posted a series of job ads for positions related to growing and evolving the game's free-to-play multiplayer across various live-service initiatives.

One of these is a monetization designer job, posted January 2022, that calls for a person to create "new ongoing experiences" for the game. This person will help create the "next phases of Halo Infinite's free-to-play experience," and it will include designing monetization strategies.

"This role will focus on in-game initiatives to drive player engagement and long-term player progression, as well as a player-first store and monetization model. This role will work closely with our progression, marketing, business, and analytics teams, among others, to curate and understand our player data to ensure your designs deliver on our studio goals," the job ad says.

A writing director job ad, also posted in January 2022, asks for a person to join the team who will work alongside the Halo Infinite's creative leads to develop "highly innovative and engaging serial narrative content" for Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer.

"Work closely with the Halo franchise team to ensure Seasonal story content both leverages existing Halo lore and adds exciting new chapters to the larger Halo story," the job ad says.

Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer, like many other games, is taking a seasonal, live-service approach, with new content planned for release on a regular basis. Season 1 is going on right now, and Season 2 is expected to arrive later this year, bringing Forge and campaign co-op to the game, among other things.

Not everything that 343 has tried with Halo Infinite's multiplayer has landed well with fans so far. In particular, players raised concerns about the store pricing for cosmetic content. In response, 343 announced that it would be lowering prices across the board.