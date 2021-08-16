How to Watch Vanguard Reveal Series X Restock Tracker PS5 Restock Tracker Pokemon Unite Blissey Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 10 Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta

Halo Infinite Dev Explains Why There Won't Be Assassinations At Launch

A lot of people don't use them, so 343 won't include them in Halo Infinite at launch.

By on

Comments

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has explained why assassinations won't be featured in the game's multiplayer at launch, which is something that the studio initially announced in July. Senior mission designer Tom French told Eurogamer that 343 is a fan of assassinations but its own data showed people tend to turn them off.

"[Assassinations] are not in for launch," French said. "We actually really love assassinations... but what happens at a lot of levels is people just turn them off because there's a gameplay disadvantage to it."

Click To Unmute
  1. Marvel's Avengers: War for Wakanda Gameplay Breakdown Livestream
  2. The Secret To A Happy Life From Playing Games
  3. 33 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  4. 9 Reasons Battlefield 3 Was The Best
  5. The TimeSplitters Trilogy Is Still Great 16 Years Later
  6. Firearms Expert Reacts To TimeSplitters Franchise Guns
  7. Call of Duty: Vanguard - Official Teaser Trailer
  8. Samurai Shodown - Official Baiken DLC Character Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  9. Marvel's Avengers: War for Wakanda Gameplay Breakdown Livestream
  10. Battlefield 2042 - Irish Specialist Breakdown And How Story Works
  11. Diablo 2 Resurrected Paladin Livestream Early Access Beta
  12. You Need To Play Splitgate

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: 5 Things To Know About Halo Infinite's Multiplayer Preview

Performing an assassination in Halo leaves your character exposed and vulnerable as the animation plays, so it makes sense that people would turn them off. On the flip side, performing one can humiliate your opponent, so it's a real power move if you can pull it off.

French said 343 is still considering adding assassinations to Halo Infinite over time, when the studio can find a way to make them feel "meaningful" and "accessible."

It's not a surprise that Halo Infinite won't have assassinations at launch, as 343 confirmed this during the Halo Infinite multiplayer livestream in July.

Halo Infinite's first public beta test took place at the end of July. If you missed out on that one, another test is coming up. We don't know when or what kind of content it will offer, but the only way to get in is to sign up for the free Halo Insider program.

In other Halo news, 343's Kiki Wolfkill recently discussed some of the challenges of bringing Master Chief to the small screen with the upcoming Halo TV show.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Halo Infinite
PC
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)